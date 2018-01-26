Want Better Workplace Focus? Listen to a Video Game Soundtrack

Want a little productivity boost to get through your Friday (and every day after it, for that matter)? Over at Popular Science they’ve got a compelling argument for listening to video game sound tracks.

Their take on the musical genre aligns with something we’ve strongly felt all along: that the musical scores accompanying video games are excellent ambient music for the workplace and getting stuff done. Sara Chodosh at Popular Science writes:

This is, by far, the best Life Pro Tip I’ve ever gotten or given: Listen to music from video games when you need to focus. It’s a whole genre designed to simultaneously stimulate your senses and blend into the background of your brain, because that’s the point of the soundtrack. It has to engage you, the player, in a task without distracting from it. In fact, the best music would actually direct the listener to the task.

The summary of the extended argument is that video game music is generally lyric free, has a relatively low and constant volume, and moves at a fast pace—but our summary hardly does the whole article, with its extended explanations and embedded playlists, justice.

You can hit up the link below to read more about why a mix of Nintendo’s greatest hits might be the auditory productivity boost that pushes you through a big project.

Source: Popular Science