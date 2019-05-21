X
Daily Deals: A $51 Fitbit Alta, a $67 Google Nest Hub, a $100 Mesh Wi-Fi Kit, and More

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The FitBit Alta, the Google Nest Hub, and the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System
Fitbit, Google, TP-Link

Bored of all your old gadgets and gizmos? Maybe it’s time for an upgrade. The internet’s full of wild deals and discounts today, but as always, we’ve picked out a handful of favorites.

Right now, you can grab a Fitbit Alta fitness band for just $51 (coupon code MEMORIAL15). The Alta has a built-in touchscreen with some smartwatch features, and it’s one of our favorite fitness bands. You could also grab a Google Nest Hub for just $67, or upgrade to a TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi system for a cool $100.

Laptops and Desktops

Grab a cheap new laptop, desktop PC, or MacBook.

  • Acer Predator Helios 15.6″ 6GB RAM 245GB Storage Gaming Laptop, $900 ($400 off) [Amazon]
  • Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Laptop, $450 ($210 off) [Office Depot]
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 23.8″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Desktop, $450 ($200 off) [Office Depot]
  • HP 800-G2 Mini Desktop 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Refurbished, $320 ($140 off) [Woot]
  • MacBook 12″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2017 Edition, $900 ($100 off) [Woot]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Tired of your crappy old router? Upgrade to a discounted mesh Wi-Fi system and never look back.

  • CORSAIR K70 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $110 ($70 off) [Amazon]
  • CORSAIR Scimitar Pro MMO Gaming Mouse, $50 ($30 off) [Amazon]
  • Kodak Internal SSD 120GB, $22 ($20 off) [Woot]
  • Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $320 ($80 off) [Amazon]
  • Tenda Nova Wave 2 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $120 ($80 off) [Amazon]
  • TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi system 2-Pack, $100 ($80 off) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk XR700 Pro Gaming Router, $360 ($140 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Now’s a great time to grab a cheap Fitbit Alta band or a pair of wireless earbuds.

  • Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked Refurbished, $153 ($95 off) [Amazon]
  • Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ 8GB, $113 ($35 off) [Rakuten]
  • Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]
  • Fitbit Alta Fitness Band, $51 ($49 off with coupon code MEMORIAL15) [Google Express]
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds, $150 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Is your home falling behind the times? Right now, you can grab a slew of cheap Amazon smarthome products or a heavily discounted Google Nest Hub.

  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
  • Google Nest Hub, $67 ($12 off for Rakuten members) [Rakuten]
  • Amazon Fire TV Cube, $70 ($50 off for Prime members) [Amazon]
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 ($15 off for Prime Members) [Amazon]
  • Motorola Alexa-Enabled Smart Speaker, $50 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
  • ecobee Thermostat + Room Sensor Bundle, $180 ($70 off) [Woot]
  • eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
  • Apple TV 32GB with Siri Voice Search, $140 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
  • Apple Homepod Smart Speaker Refurbished, $230 ($110 off) [eBay]

Video Games

Getting bored? Pick up a discounted Nintendo Switch or gamble with Fanatical’s Elite Mystery Bundle.

  • Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($50 off) [Massgenie]
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World Nintendo Switch, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Monster Hunter World PS4, $20 ($40 off) [PlayStation Store]
  • Minecraft Game + 1K Minecoins + Starters and Creators Pack DLC, $15 ($35 off) [Massgenie]
  • Seagate 8TB Xbox One External Drive, $130 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
  • Elite Mystery Bundle: 5 Random Games for $20 [Fanatical]
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PC, $13 ($13 off) [Steam]

Everything Else

Grab a cheap new Dremel set or a discounted solar panel.

  • Dremel 3000 + 2 Attachments + 28 Accessories, $45 ($25 off) [Amazon]
  • NuWave 3-Quart Air Fryer, $50 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
  • Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven, $15 ($15 off) [Best Buy]
  • GoPro Fusion 360 Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]
  • Spotify 3-Month Membership, $10 ($20 off) [Spotify]
  • Instant Pot Lux 1000W Pressure Cooker, $43 ($17 off with coupon code MEMORIAL15) [Google Express]
  • Sunforce 50022 5-Watt Solar Panel, $22  ($47 off) [Amazon]

You know the drill. Good deals can’t last forever, so be sure to grab your favorite deals before it’s too late.

