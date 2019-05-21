Daily Deals: A $51 Fitbit Alta, a $67 Google Nest Hub, a $100 Mesh Wi-Fi Kit, and More

Bored of all your old gadgets and gizmos? Maybe it’s time for an upgrade. The internet’s full of wild deals and discounts today, but as always, we’ve picked out a handful of favorites.
Right now, you can grab a Fitbit Alta fitness band for just $51 (coupon code MEMORIAL15). The Alta has a built-in touchscreen with some smartwatch features, and it’s one of our favorite fitness bands. You could also grab a Google Nest Hub for just $67, or upgrade to a TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi system for a cool $100.
Laptops and Desktops
Grab a cheap new laptop, desktop PC, or MacBook.
- Acer Predator Helios 15.6″ 6GB RAM 245GB Storage Gaming Laptop, $900 ($400 off) [Amazon]
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Laptop, $450 ($210 off) [Office Depot]
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 23.8″ 8GB RAM 1TB Storage Desktop, $450 ($200 off) [Office Depot]
- HP 800-G2 Mini Desktop 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Refurbished, $320 ($140 off) [Woot]
- MacBook 12″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2017 Edition, $900 ($100 off) [Woot]
Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories
Tired of your crappy old router? Upgrade to a discounted mesh Wi-Fi system and never look back.
- CORSAIR K70 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $110 ($70 off) [Amazon]
- CORSAIR Scimitar Pro MMO Gaming Mouse, $50 ($30 off) [Amazon]
- Kodak Internal SSD 120GB, $22 ($20 off) [Woot]
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $320 ($80 off) [Amazon]
- Tenda Nova Wave 2 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $120 ($80 off) [Amazon]
- TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi system 2-Pack, $100 ($80 off) [Amazon]
- NETGEAR Nighthawk XR700 Pro Gaming Router, $360 ($140 off) [Amazon]
Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories
Now’s a great time to grab a cheap Fitbit Alta band or a pair of wireless earbuds.
- Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked Refurbished, $153 ($95 off) [Amazon]
- Galaxy Tab E 9.6″ 8GB, $113 ($35 off) [Rakuten]
- Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]
- Fitbit Alta Fitness Band, $51 ($49 off with coupon code MEMORIAL15) [Google Express]
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds, $150 ($20 off) [Amazon]
Smart Home Gadgets
Is your home falling behind the times? Right now, you can grab a slew of cheap Amazon smarthome products or a heavily discounted Google Nest Hub.
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
- Google Nest Hub, $67 ($12 off for Rakuten members) [Rakuten]
- Amazon Fire TV Cube, $70 ($50 off for Prime members) [Amazon]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 ($15 off for Prime Members) [Amazon]
- Motorola Alexa-Enabled Smart Speaker, $50 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
- ecobee Thermostat + Room Sensor Bundle, $180 ($70 off) [Woot]
- eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
- Apple TV 32GB with Siri Voice Search, $140 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
- Apple Homepod Smart Speaker Refurbished, $230 ($110 off) [eBay]
Video Games
Getting bored? Pick up a discounted Nintendo Switch or gamble with Fanatical’s Elite Mystery Bundle.
- Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($50 off) [Massgenie]
- Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
- Yoshi’s Crafted World Nintendo Switch, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
- Monster Hunter World PS4, $20 ($40 off) [PlayStation Store]
- Minecraft Game + 1K Minecoins + Starters and Creators Pack DLC, $15 ($35 off) [Massgenie]
- Seagate 8TB Xbox One External Drive, $130 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
- Elite Mystery Bundle: 5 Random Games for $20 [Fanatical]
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PC, $13 ($13 off) [Steam]
Everything Else
Grab a cheap new Dremel set or a discounted solar panel.
- Dremel 3000 + 2 Attachments + 28 Accessories, $45 ($25 off) [Amazon]
- NuWave 3-Quart Air Fryer, $50 ($50 off) [Best Buy]
- Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven, $15 ($15 off) [Best Buy]
- GoPro Fusion 360 Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]
- Spotify 3-Month Membership, $10 ($20 off) [Spotify]
- Instant Pot Lux 1000W Pressure Cooker, $43 ($17 off with coupon code MEMORIAL15) [Google Express]
- Sunforce 50022 5-Watt Solar Panel, $22 ($47 off) [Amazon]
You know the drill. Good deals can’t last forever, so be sure to grab your favorite deals before it’s too late.
Comments (0)