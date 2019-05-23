Daily Deals: A $50 2DS, a $58 Google Home Mini 2-Pack, a $20 Logitech Marathon, and More

As Memorial Day draws closer, the deals get more and more intense. Right now, our favorite websites are selling premium products at a massive discount. As always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.

Right now, you can grab a 2DS from Gamestop just $50. Of course, if you’re willing to spend a bit more for a more powerful handheld, you could grab the New 3DS for $90 or the New 3DS XL for $110. If you aren’t a gamer, you could pick up a pair of Google Home Minis for $58, or a pair of Echo Dots for $60 (the discount applies in your cart). Or, you could hold back some of that money, and replace your nasty old mouse with a brand new Logitech Marathon for just $20.

Laptops and Desktops

Is your old computer falling apart? Upgrade to a discounted Windows laptop, a cheap MacBook Pro, or an insanely cheap iMac desktop computer.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Laptop, $450 ($210 off) [Office Depot]

ASUS 13.3″ ZenBook 8GB RAM 256GB Storage, $730 ($221 off) [B&H]

MacBook Pro 15″ 16GB RAM 1TB SDD, $3,076 ($200 off) [Amazon]

MacBook Pro 13.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2018 Model, $1,330 ($270 off) [Amazon]

iMac Desktop 21.5″ 4GB RAM 500GB Storage 2011 Model Refurbished, $280 ($120 off) [Woot]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Sick of your home office? Maybe it’s time to replace your mouse, your printer, or your router.

Logitech Marathon Mouse M705, $20 ($20 off) [Best Buy]

Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, $140 ($110 off) [Amazon]

Epson WorkForce Pro Wireless All-in-One Printer, $100 ($100 off) [Best Buy]

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $320 ($80 off) [Amazon]

Tenda Nova Wave 2 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $120 ($80 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Nows your chance to grab a Google Pixel XL or a cheap pair of wireless earbuds.

Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked Refurbished, $153 ($95 off) [Amazon]

Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds, $150 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Need some more smart assistants? Grab a $60 pair of Google Home Minis or Echo Dots.

Google Home Mini 2-Pack, $58 ($40 off) [Google]

JBL Link Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant Refurbished, $50 ($150 off) [JBL]

Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]

Two Echo Dots, $60 ($40 off discount applies in cart) [Amazon]

Echo Dot Kids Edition, $35 ($35 off) [Amazon]

eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini 2-Pack, $27 ($13 off) [Best Buy]

Apple HomePod, $195 ($155 off) [Overstock]

Video Games

Need a new Nintendo console? Now’s a great time to grab a Nintendo Switch, a 2DS, or a New 3DS XL at a heavy discount.

Nintendo 2DS Refurbished, $50 ($50 off) [Gamestop]

Nintendo New 3DS Refurbished, $90 ($80 off) [Gamestop]

Nintendo New 3DS XL Hyrule Gold Edition Refurbished, $110 ($100 off) [Gamestop]

Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($50 off) [Massgenie]

Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster Nintendo Switch, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]

Minecraft Game + 1K Minecoins + Starters and Creators Pack DLC, $15 ($35 off) [Massgenie]

Sony PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB Console, $335 ($62 off) [Massgenie]

Elite Mystery Bundle: 5 Random Games for $20 [Fanatical]

Everything Else

Pick up some new speakers or a cheap dash cam.

PAPAGO GoSafe 1080P Dash Camera, $60 ($40) [Best Buy]

GoPro Fusion 360 Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]

Spotify 3-Month Membership, $10 ($20 off) [Spotify]

Sonos Playbar Refurbished, $550 ($150 off) [Sonos]

Hoover Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner, $75 ($45 off) [Best Buy]

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Bluetooth Speaker, $140 ($200 off) [Facebook]

JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Wireless Headphones, $29 ($28 off) [Meh]

Klipsch Reference 4″ Powered Monitors Pair, $250 ($150 off) [Best Buy]

Remember, good deals tend to disappear quickly. If you want a new 2DS or a pair of cheap Google Home Minis, then be sure to grab them before it’s too late.