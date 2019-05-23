Daily Deals: A $50 2DS, a $58 Google Home Mini 2-Pack, a $20 Logitech Marathon, and More

As Memorial Day draws closer, the deals get more and more intense. Right now, our favorite websites are selling premium products at a massive discount. As always, we’ve picked out a few favorites.
Right now, you can grab a 2DS from Gamestop just $50. Of course, if you’re willing to spend a bit more for a more powerful handheld, you could grab the New 3DS for $90 or the New 3DS XL for $110. If you aren’t a gamer, you could pick up a pair of Google Home Minis for $58, or a pair of Echo Dots for $60 (the discount applies in your cart). Or, you could hold back some of that money, and replace your nasty old mouse with a brand new Logitech Marathon for just $20.
Laptops and Desktops
Is your old computer falling apart? Upgrade to a discounted Windows laptop, a cheap MacBook Pro, or an insanely cheap iMac desktop computer.
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage Laptop, $450 ($210 off) [Office Depot]
- ASUS 13.3″ ZenBook 8GB RAM 256GB Storage, $730 ($221 off) [B&H]
- MacBook Pro 15″ 16GB RAM 1TB SDD, $3,076 ($200 off) [Amazon]
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Storage 2018 Model, $1,330 ($270 off) [Amazon]
- iMac Desktop 21.5″ 4GB RAM 500GB Storage 2011 Model Refurbished, $280 ($120 off) [Woot]
Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories
Sick of your home office? Maybe it’s time to replace your mouse, your printer, or your router.
- Logitech Marathon Mouse M705, $20 ($20 off) [Best Buy]
- Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, $140 ($110 off) [Amazon]
- Epson WorkForce Pro Wireless All-in-One Printer, $100 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $320 ($80 off) [Amazon]
- Tenda Nova Wave 2 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack, $120 ($80 off) [Amazon]
Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories
Nows your chance to grab a Google Pixel XL or a cheap pair of wireless earbuds.
- Google Pixel XL 128GB Unlocked Refurbished, $153 ($95 off) [Amazon]
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($20 off) [Amazon]
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-Enabled True Wireless Earbuds, $150 ($20 off) [Amazon]
Smart Home Gadgets
Need some more smart assistants? Grab a $60 pair of Google Home Minis or Echo Dots.
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack, $58 ($40 off) [Google]
- JBL Link Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant Refurbished, $50 ($150 off) [JBL]
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast, $44 ($41 off) [Best Buy]
- Two Echo Dots, $60 ($40 off discount applies in cart) [Amazon]
- Echo Dot Kids Edition, $35 ($35 off) [Amazon]
- eufy Security Camera 2-Camera Kit, $300 ($100 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini 2-Pack, $27 ($13 off) [Best Buy]
- Apple HomePod, $195 ($155 off) [Overstock]
Video Games
Need a new Nintendo console? Now’s a great time to grab a Nintendo Switch, a 2DS, or a New 3DS XL at a heavy discount.
- Nintendo 2DS Refurbished, $50 ($50 off) [Gamestop]
- Nintendo New 3DS Refurbished, $90 ($80 off) [Gamestop]
- Nintendo New 3DS XL Hyrule Gold Edition Refurbished, $110 ($100 off) [Gamestop]
- Nintendo Switch Console, $265 ($50 off) [Massgenie]
- Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch, $20 ($40 off) [Massgenie]
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster Nintendo Switch, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]
- Minecraft Game + 1K Minecoins + Starters and Creators Pack DLC, $15 ($35 off) [Massgenie]
- Sony PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB Console, $335 ($62 off) [Massgenie]
- Elite Mystery Bundle: 5 Random Games for $20 [Fanatical]
Everything Else
Pick up some new speakers or a cheap dash cam.
- PAPAGO GoSafe 1080P Dash Camera, $60 ($40) [Best Buy]
- GoPro Fusion 360 Digital Camera, $300 ($300 off) [Best Buy]
- Spotify 3-Month Membership, $10 ($20 off) [Spotify]
- Sonos Playbar Refurbished, $550 ($150 off) [Sonos]
- Hoover Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner, $75 ($45 off) [Best Buy]
- Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Bluetooth Speaker, $140 ($200 off) [Facebook]
- JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Wireless Headphones, $29 ($28 off) [Meh]
- Klipsch Reference 4″ Powered Monitors Pair, $250 ($150 off) [Best Buy]
Remember, good deals tend to disappear quickly. If you want a new 2DS or a pair of cheap Google Home Minis, then be sure to grab them before it’s too late.
