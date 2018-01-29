Elon Musk’s $500 Flamethrower Probably Shouldn’t Be Used For Crème Brûlée

Elon Musk is perhaps best known as the guy who made those awesome electric cars, and slightly less as one of the guys who invented PayPal. Soon, he’ll be known as the man who burned your house down, once his $500 flamethrowers start shipping.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company, which normally deals in infrastructure construction and transportation, started selling hats late last year. Musk announced on Twitter that after selling 50k hats, the company would then pull a Spaceballs (seriously) and start selling the Boring Company Flamethrower for $500. Yes, this is real.

The pre-orders for the flamethrower have been live since late Saturday and as of 1AM Monday morning, over 7,000 of the 20,000 available have already been claimed. On top of the radical move of selling a flamethrower at all, Musk is also touting the various unique features that make this $500 flamethrower more valuable than your garden-variety sub-$100 flamethrower you can get at Walmart.

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜 https://t.co/MGmkSJhIyx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

But wait, there’s more: the flamethrower is sentient, its safe word is “cryptocurrency” and it comes with a free blockchain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

Despite the fabulous salesmanship from the man who convinced you to hand over your credit card information to the internet and trust an electric car to drive for you, Musk still occasionally hedged his bets. He admitted on Twitter that, perhaps, a flamethrower is not necessarily for everyone.

Unless you like fun — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

You can pre-order the Boring Company Flamethrower here, but you probably shouldn’t. If you do, please by their admittedly overpriced fire extinguisher.

Source: @ElonMusk via The Verge