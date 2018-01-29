News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
The Best Portable Chargers For Every Need
by Eric Ravenscraft on
If you’re lucky your phone can last a full day before you need to reach for a power cable. On the other hand, if you need to top off your phone while you travel—or if your phone is getting a little too old to last the day—a portable charger can keep you online.  Here, we’ve rounded up the best chargers for your needs.

Elon Musk's $500 Flamethrower Probably Shouldn't Be Used For Crème Brûlée

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

Elon Musk is perhaps best known as the guy who made those awesome electric cars, and slightly less as one of the guys who invented PayPal. Soon, he’ll be known as the man who burned your house down, once his $500 flamethrowers start shipping.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company, which normally deals in infrastructure construction and transportation, started selling hats late last year. Musk announced on Twitter that after selling 50k hats, the company would then pull a Spaceballs (seriously) and start selling the Boring Company Flamethrower for $500. Yes, this is real.

The pre-orders for the flamethrower have been live since late Saturday and as of 1AM Monday morning, over 7,000 of the 20,000 available have already been claimed. On top of the radical move of selling a flamethrower at all, Musk is also touting the various unique features that make this $500 flamethrower more valuable than your garden-variety sub-$100 flamethrower you can get at Walmart.

Despite the fabulous salesmanship from the man who convinced you to hand over your credit card information to the internet and trust an electric car to drive for you, Musk still occasionally hedged his bets. He admitted on Twitter that, perhaps, a flamethrower is not necessarily for everyone.

You can pre-order the Boring Company Flamethrower here, but you probably shouldn’t. If you do, please by their admittedly overpriced fire extinguisher.

Source: @ElonMusk via The Verge

