Plex VR Would Be the Best Way to Watch Movies With Long Distance Friends If It Weren’t VR
by Eric Ravenscraft on
Recently, Plex announced its brand new Plex VR app. Watching movies in VR is nothing new, but Plex also announced a newer, more interesting feature: Watch Together. You and up to three friends, each with your own VR headsets, can sit in a virtual living room and watch movies or TV together—no matter where you are in the world. While we were impressed with the experience, it leaves us with one question: why does this have to be VR in the first place?

Mario Kart Is Coming to Phones In the Next Year, Nintendo Online Launches In September

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

The words “earnings call” is about as entertaining as a Virtual Boy, but Nintendo managed to make their boring business call interesting by dropping some major announcements. Chief among them: Mario Kart is getting a smartphone release.

Nintendo has been dipping its toes in the mobile gaming waters with smaller games like Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Mario Kart Tour marks the next big release. While we don’t know anything about the game aside from its title, but this is the first new release in the Mario Kart series since Mario Kart 8 was released in 2014 (excluding the re-release of the Deluxe version of that game for the Switch last year). According to Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour will drop in the “fiscal year ending in March 2019.”

The company also finally gave some new details about its online service for the Switch, cleverly called Switch Online. The service is scheduled to launch in September of 2018 (though it’s worth pointing out this service has been delayed before) and will cost $20 per year. You can also order it for $4 per month (which would end up being $48/year) or $8 for three months (or $32/year).

For your money, you’ll be able to play games online with other players—a feature which is currently free until Switch Online launches—voice chat with friends, and gain access to older classic games. This seems to be how Nintendo is going to approach the Virtual Console-style backwards compatibility featured on the Wii U, allowing you to subscribe to a catalog of old games instead of buying each one outright. However, Nintendo still hasn’t provided all the details, so we’ll have to wait and see when the service launches in September.

Nokia Is Disabling An Important Health Tracking Feature In Its Most Expensive Smart Scale
Eric Ravenscraft |
Most smart scales are designed to track your weight and a few other related statistics over time to help you improve your overall health. Nokia’s most expensive smart scale, the Withings Body Cardio ($180) went further. It could track your pulse wave velocity, which can be a valuable predictor of health problems. Now, Nokia is updating their scales to remove this feature. And no, you can’t avoid the update.
