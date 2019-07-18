Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Review: Easy on the Eyes, Not the Fingertips
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The 14 Best Local Co-op Games for Nintendo Switch

Michael Crider
Michael Crider
Writer

Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read more...

About Review Geek
@MichaelCrider
| 8 min read
The Switch is a perfect platform for local co-op multiplayer games.
Nintendo

The Switch’s dock and KitKat controllers make it perfect for multiplayer games. But if you’re looking for something without intense competition, a cooperative local multiplayer game is what you need. Here are the best ones on the console.

Update, 5/31/22: Verified all links and text up to date.

Kirby Star Allies

Nintendo’s pink puffball tends to fly under the radar of bigger franchises like Mario and Zelda, but Kirby games have been dependably delivering co-op platforming for a long time. Star Allies is all about making friends, throwing “hearts” around, and recruiting classic Kirby bad guys to help you out. Up to four players can go at it in local cooperative multiplayer. Secondary players can combine their friend abilities with Kirby’s gobble-em-up powers for combination super attacks.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Kirby Star Allies - Nintendo Switch

Kirby's latest romp is excellent for kids who might be intimidated by more challenging platformers, and it's built from the ground up for multiple players.

Amazon

$44.99
$59.99 Save 25%

Best Buy

$47.99
$59.99 Save 20%

Cuphead

Cuphead has become an instant classic among fans of indie 2D games. It’s sort of the opposite of Kirby: an insanely difficult platforming game with an art style inspired by some disturbing 1930s cartoons. The game is absolutely beautiful in motion, but don’t get distracted, because the brutal enemies and screen-filling bosses will wipe you out in seconds. Thankfully, Cuphead is built from the ground up for two-player co-op, so you can tackle the challenge together.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Cuphead

You’ll love this uber-difficult indie game and its bold retro style!

Buy Now

Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem Warriors is a mash-up of Nintendo’s strategy-slash-dating sim fantasy games with Koei’s Dynasty Warriors series, giving the feudal characters massive battlefields filled with thousands of enemies to hack and slash in real-time. Ridiculous melee and magic attacks fill the screen as you take down dozens of enemies at once, carving your way through the map for strategic objectives. Two local players can tackle the battlefield in split-screen mode.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Fire Emblem Warriors - Nintendo Switch

This cross of Fire Emblem and Dynasty Warriors features massive battlefields and endless enemies for you and your buddy to mow through.

Amazon

$28.20
$59.99 Save 53%

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

No one really knows why Nintendo decided to team up with the Rabbids franchise for a rare crossover, but it did. While the branding on Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle might be a little confusing, the game itself is fantastic. Following the style of XCOM-like turn-based games, this Switch title is a strategy game that’s easy to pick up and put down at your convenience. Co-op mode lets you and a friend team up to outwit your opponent in local split-screen gameplay that’s sadly all too rare these days. As a bonus, the game just recently got a new batch of Donkey Kong-themed levels, so if you’ve played before and haven’t checked it out in a while, it’s worth another look.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch, 2017)

When it comes to strategy, two heads are better than one. Especially when you're tactically destroying rabid Rabbids.

Amazon

$24.49
 

Death Road to Canada

What happens when you mix top-down combat with a long Oregon Trail-style resource management game, then sprinkle in zombies? Death Road to Canada, that’s what. This unique pixelated title has you controlling survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they get the hell out of Dodge, collecting new party members, and facing massive zombie hoards. The co-op setup offers up to four local players, but one stays “in control” of the group, so it’s a good game if you’re looking to play with a child without surrendering to too much chaos.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Death Road to Canada

Love top-down ocmbat and Canada? You’ll love this feisty zombie-filled game.

Buy Now

Mario Tennis Aces

The Mario Tennis series is set up for great multiplayer bouts, with head-to-head tennis, doubles co-op, or a combination of the two. The Switch version of Aces includes matches with up to four players at a time, both online and local … but be careful of the latter if all four of you are using motion controls to swing the Joy-Cons like tennis rackets. Not interested in head-to-head competition? Then two players can take on the computer in a team.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Mario Tennis Aces - Nintendo Switch

Mario sports games have always been excellent for local multiplayer, and tennis is perfect for some 2-on-2 action.

Amazon

$49.49
 

Best Buy

$59.99
 

Death Squared

Death Squared” sounds like some skull-stomping product of the Gears of War era, but it’s actually a surprisingly genteel little puzzle game. The aesthetic and sci-fi story owes a lot to Portal, but it supports up to four players moving around its grid-based puzzles simultaneously, or teams of two in the main story campaign. It’s also one of the cheapest games on this list at just $15 at the time of writing.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Death Squared

This game will have you working hard to solve adorable puzzles, and you’ll probs enjoy its fun art style, too.

Buy Now

Team Sonic Racing

Mario Kart is usually the go-to kart racer on any Nintendo console, but its co-op options are somewhat limited. The new Team Sonic Racing has a focus on racing with your teammates, sharing power-ups, creating fast lanes, and leap-frogging each other to keep the squad together and speedy. Your team of three can play locally or hop online for more intense competition. Here’s hoping the SEGA roster widens in future releases.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Team Sonic Racing - Nintendo Switch

Most racing games are winner-take-all, but this Sonic version is all about winning with your teammates.

Amazon


 

Best Buy

$29.99
 

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

There’s no shortage of hack and slash-style games in the broader gaming industry, but outside of the recently-exclusive Bayonetta series, Nintendo hasn’t had much of an entry in the genre. That’s where Hyrule Warriors comes in. This game, made by the same team behind the iconic hack and slash game Dynasty Warriors features characters from the Legend of Zelda franchise in a frantic, non-stop fight sequence. While the game first debuted on the Wii U, much like Mario Kart 8, this game got an update for the Switch with all the DLC included. After running through the first mission, you can unlock co-op play for you and a friend to team up and bring down the enemies of Hyrule.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)

This port of a Wii U favorite lets two players team up to take out the classic monsters of the Zelda series.

Amazon

$57.00
 

Overcooked 2

If you’ve ever tried to cook a big meal in a small kitchen with too many cooks, you know how Overcooked 2 goes. Your team is tasked with cooking a meal in an insanely-laid out kitchen, with simple controls that balance well with the chaotic levels. The Switch version has up to four players swapping ingredients and fighting for burners. Online play is available as well, though it doesn’t match the fun of an in-person, four-way session.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Overcooked! 2 - Nintendo Switch

This game has you prepping adorable meals in a kitchen made for too many cooks.

Amazon

$24.99
 

Best Buy

$29.99
 

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Originally a Wii U game, the Switch re-release of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker preserves its tiny puzzle levels while beefing up the adorable graphics, four extra stages, and a two-player mode for going through the whole campaign in co-op. Note that this might not be the best co-op game for younger children, as it relies on spacial puzzles and low-intensity combat to clear some puzzles.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Nintendo Switch

This low-key puzzle game is great for players tired of combat.

Amazon

$32.84
$39.99 Save 18%

Best Buy

$39.99
 

Yoshi’s Crafted World

If you’ve ever wanted to play through a child’s diorama project, then Yoshi’s Crafted World is for you. The simple platformer is brought to life with delightful miniature sets that look like something you’d find in a pre-kindergarten classroom. Its challenges aren’t very, well, challenging, making this game ideal for younger children who want to focus on exploration rather than combat. Two players can control two slightly different-colored Yoshi dinosaurs at once.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Yoshi's Crafted World - Nintendo Switch

Another low-key platformer very much like the Kirby series, this game features co-op levels made out of &quot;hand-crafted&quot; materials.

Amazon


 

Best Buy

$42.99
$59.99 Save 28%

Super Mario Party

Pictured: A temporary co-op truce.

This one might not be out yet, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for when it arrives. The Mario Party series may be competitive in nature, but it still allows plenty of room for cooperation. Whether that comes in the form of the occasional cooperative mini-games, or informal alliances to team up and defeat your friends. The newest entry, Super Mario Party, will bring a new element with the Switch, allowing players to use multiple consoles to expand the minigames. So, even if you’re not teaming up with your friends in the game, you can at least team up to make the game a bit bigger.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Super Mario Party

This legendary multiplayer game needs no introduction, but don't forget it allows for teaming up as well.

Amazon

$49.94
$59.99 Save 17%

Best Buy

$59.99
 

Snipperclips

Snipperclips is a unique little puzzle game that launched with the Switch. It understandably flew under the radar for some, since there were more important things to play on the console at the time. In this game, you and a partner play as colorful pieces of paper that, when overlapped, can cut pieces out of each other. You have to work together to clip each other into the right shape to solve a series of increasingly complicated puzzles. It’s a fun, low-key game that anyone in the family can play together.

The Best Switch Co-op Games

Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

This download-only title has simple but surprisingly unique geometric gameplay for two to for players at once.

Amazon

$19.99
 

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »