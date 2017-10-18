Announcing Review Geek: A Better Solution for Tech News and Reviews

People think of How-To Geek as a place that helps them understand how to do things, or how to understand technology, and sometimes that involves specific products or services. But as a general rule, people don’t think of HTG in conjunction with products or tech news. So today, we welcome Review Geek to the family.

What is Review Geek?

When you think about what product you should buy, or what service you should use, you’ll come straight to Review Geek, or even just google for “review geek <product>”. Because we always help you pick the item that’s best for you. We’re on the same side. We’re geeks, and we know products.

And you’re going to want to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, RSS, or wherever — because we will cover tech news in a fun and different way. We are gonna laugh with you at silly products or give you the straight dirt on how something works without the obvious bias from all the corporate media. We’re a small independent team that doesn’t owe anything to anybody — and I mean that literally, because unlike almost everybody out there, we’ve never taken investment capital. We aren’t owned by billionaires demanding a profit.

We’re going to cover the latest and most interesting tech news, and we are here to talk about products — what products are the best, what’s coming down the pipeline, and whether we think a product or service is even worth your time. Why bother buying something that won’t solve your problem?

If you’re an early-adopter gadget loving geek person, this is definitely the site for you. And if you’re not, it’s still the site you’re going to want to read when you need to know about products.

Even More Things That Make Us Great

Best of all, we’re going to make sure that you don’t have to wade through massive swirling clouds of ads to read about the latest gadgets. Like all sites on the internet, our Amazon links (and others) will have an affiliate code, and we’ll make money if you like something enough to buy it. Why assault you with annoying ads if we don’t have to? Yeah, that’s right. That’s why you followed us.

As a preview to the great things coming in the future, here is a short list of the latest articles that you’re definitely going to want to read.

We’ve also got coverage of other things, and we’ll be ramping up with tons of news, opinions, and product reviews on social media and the site. Stay tuned.