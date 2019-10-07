The 6 Best Smart Scales for Weight Tracking (and More)

Losing weight can be a challenging endeavor, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. If you’re beginning your weight loss journey, a good smart scale that can track your progress and sync automatically to your phone or computer will help you stay on track and complete your goals.

What to Look for in a Smart Scale

Before you decide on a scale to track your progress, you should consider what you’re looking for, and what’s the difference between a smart scale and a dumb scale?

Compatibility: One of the most important features on a smart scale, is the ability to sync with different apps and upload your weight-tracking data. There are a plethora of different apps that scales can sync to, so you want to make sure the one you buy is compatible with everything you use.

Measurements: The scale you buy obviously must be able to measure your body weight, but many scales also offer a variety of other body composition measurements, like body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and even bone density. Sometimes these extra measurements can be less than accurate though, so it's always important to take everything not directly related to your weight with a grain of salt. If you're serious about monitoring body fat, you should look into getting fat calipers or a DEXA scan for a more accurate picture of your body.

Accuracy and precision: Scales need to be precise AND accurate. To track your progress efficiently and stay on a weight-loss schedule, you need to be sure the weight you're reading is correct and not off by a half-pound or more.

Extra features: Lots of smart scales also offer extra features. There are pregnancy trackers that will keep track of your baby as it grows inside (or outside of) you and many scales also use saved user profiles, so the whole family can track their weight.

Remember: Scales can only be as accurate as you let them be. If you’re having issues with the scale incorrectly reading your weight and fluctuating wildly, it likely just needs to be recalibrated. Just like you would zero or tare out a kitchen scale, these scales need to be retold what their starting weight is every time you move it around.

You should also use the scale on a level surface. Differences in elevation will cause discrepancies in your weight because the force of gravity weighing you down is now being dispersed in the horizontal direction, too, which the scale’s sensors can’t account for.

For best results, weigh yourself at the same time each day—preferably in the morning before breakfast. This way, you’re getting the most accurate look at your true weight every time you weigh in.

The Best for Most People: Eufy P1 Smart Scale

The Eufy P1 Smart Scale is a solid scale that gives you a larger picture of your health as a whole. It measures your total weight but also estimates your body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and ten other health measurements, giving you a general idea of where you are in your health journey.

This scale is very accurate and syncs over Bluetooth to Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit, making it accessible for almost anyone. Setting it up is really easy, too. Just put in the three AAA batteries that come with it, download the EufyLife App (iOS, Andriod) to pair the scale to your phone, and then connect it to your other accounts from there. It also can keep data on 16 different users from just one account, so the whole family can get in shape together.

The Budget Pick: RENPHO Smart Body Fat Scale

We’ve written about the Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale before and still think it’s a great choice if you’re on a budget. This scale measures your weight and tries to estimate your body composition measurements using its four electrodes. This data will all be synced to your phone through Bluetooth.

The Renpho app (iOS, Andriod) was made specifically for these scales to keep track of all your data. It can sync with Samsung, Google, Apple, and Fitbit Health apps, so there should be an option for most people. Also, if you use the scale without your phone near you to sync the data, the Renpho Smart Scale will save it for later until the next time your phone connects to it.

The Premium Choice: Withings Body+

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is the complete package. This scale uses WiFi to automatically sync to its free Health Mate app (iOS, Andriod.) From there, you can choose to sync your data with more than 100 different health and fitness apps, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Health Mate also lets you set a goal weight and includes a nutrition tracker that can sync with MyFitnessPal, LoseIt!, and other food-tracking apps.

On top of being precise and accurate at measuring weight, the Withings Body+ will perform a full body composition scan to estimate your body fat, muscle mass, water percent, and bone mass. You can save this data for up to eight users on one account. Withings also offers a cheaper model without the body composition features.

The Withings Body+ automatically detects who’s standing on it by using past data and will sync measurements to the correct user profile as soon as someone steps on it. The scale also includes a Baby Mode for accurate measurements of the smallest members of your family and can track the progress of a pregnancy. It does everything—this scale will even tell you what the weather will be like today.

The Best Wi-Fi Scale: Greater Goods Smart Scale

The Greater Goods Smart Scale is a great Wi-Fi scale that won’t break the bank. Using Wi-FI instead of Bluetooth means that after you set it up, you don’t need to worry about having your phone nearby to weigh in. The scale will automatically sync your data with up to eight different profiles as soon it’s finished calculating. It’s also compatible with a number of popular health and fitness apps: Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, MyFitnessPal, and UnderAmour.

The Greater Goods Smart Scale has four weight sensors to ensure the accuracy is within +/- 0.2 pounds. The scale also performs a body composition scan of your muscle/bone mass, water weight, body fat, and BMI that you can read in the free Weight Gurus app (iOS, Andriod).

The Best Rechargeable Option: Etekcity Smart Scale

If you want a nice scale without the hassle of disposable batteries, the Etekcity Smart Scale is a good choice that charges its internal battery using a micro-USB cord. It takes two hours to fully charge, but one charge will last for six months.

The Etekcity Smart Scale is the only scale on our list that can connect to your accounts using both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Although, if you can set up the Wi-Fi, it saves you a lot of pain from needing to reconnect the Bluetooth every time you weigh yourself. The scale transfers data using its VeSyncFit app (iOS, Android); from there, the data can be shared with Apple Health, FitBit, and Google Fit. Just like the other scales, it can estimate your body fat, water weight, muscle/bone mass and more, giving you a wider picture of your overall health.

Coming Soon: Fitbit Aria Air

Fitbit is getting ready to drop a new smart scale with the Aria Air—a more affordable version of the Aria 2. It uses Bluetooth to sync its data with the Fitbit app (iOS, Andriod) and to provide you with weight-tracking graphs that show your progress. The scale measures only weight and BMI, but upgrading to the Aria 2 will give you more features. It’s not the most robust option on the list, but if you’re dedicated to staying in the Fitbit ecosystem, it’s still a good choice.