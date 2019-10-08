The 5 Best Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bars for Your Home Gym

If you want to step up your home gym, a wall-mounted pull-up bar is a great addition that will give you an authentic gym feel without ever leaving your home. Wall-mounted bars give you more flexibility over door-mounted options.

What to Look for in a Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar

Before you purchase a pull-up bar, you should consider how you’re going to use it, and where you’re going to mount it.

Mounting surface: Most wall-mounted pull-up bars can be mounted to any wall that has regularly spaced (16 or 24 inches) wooden studs, but some suggest you mount them specifically on brick or cement walls.

Most wall-mounted pull-up bars can be mounted to any wall that has regularly spaced (16 or 24 inches) wooden studs, but some suggest you mount them specifically on brick or cement walls. Size: You’ll need uninterrupted space across your wall to mount the bar, and enough space in front of the wall to freely exercise. Bars vary in size, so make sure the one you pick matches the space you have.

You’ll need uninterrupted space across your wall to mount the bar, and enough space in front of the wall to freely exercise. Bars vary in size, so make sure the one you pick matches the space you have. Exercise versatility: Pull-up bars usually come with angled grips that allow you to target specific muscles while working out. Wall-mounted options also usually have supports for extra accessories like gymnastic rings, yoga straps, and even punching bags.

Pull-up bars usually come with angled grips that allow you to target specific muscles while working out. Wall-mounted options also usually have supports for extra accessories like gymnastic rings, yoga straps, and even punching bags. Comfort: Your entire body will be hanging from the pull-up bar. You need to be able to hold on without getting hand cramps or slipping off during lengthy workouts. The pull-up bar should be comfortable.

Remember that a wall-mounted pull-up bar needs to be screwed into strong supports. If you’ don’t have concrete or brick walls to mount your pull-up bar, grab a stud finder and figure out where you can safely mount your bar. If you don’t screw it into the studs and just go through straight drywall, using the bar will more than likely result in you and the bar taking a short trip to the ground together, likely ending in injury and damaged walls. Not every studded wall can support hundreds of pounds though. If you’re unsure whether or not your wall can support a wall-mounted pull-up bar, consult a professional.

The Best for Most People: Ultimate Body Press Wall Mount

The Ultimate Body Press Wall Mount Pull-Up Bar has two mounts that sit 16 inches apart, so it can be screwed into most standard wall studs. It has a 42-inch bar with multiple grip locations, angles, and separate neutral grips, giving you a wide range of exercise options.

You can also hang other equipment (like gymnastic rings, ab straps, and resistance bands) from it for a full-range bodyweight gym—all from one bar. Getting away from the doorway gives you the option to install it as high as you need for your height, and it gives you a much wider range of motion than you get in a doorframe.

The Premium Choice: Merax Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar

The Merax Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar can be mounted in two orientations. The pull-up bar position allows you to use this as a normal bar with a wide, 38-inch grip. Then the bar can also be turned 90 degrees and hung on the wall so that you can use the padded back and arm supports for intense ab and chest workouts while reducing pressure on your spine. The bar holds 440 pounds and has two suspension anchors, so you can hang up punching bags, yoga straps, and other accessories.

The Merax Pull-Up Bar comes with two sets of bar hooks that let you hang your bar at two different heights. The bar hooks get screwed onto your wall or supports and then you just hang the pull-up bar from the hooks. It’s suggested to mount onto brick or concrete walls, but it will still work on wood studs. However, it is suggested to place an extra layer of wood between the wall and bar, because the bar otherwise would press into the drywall leaving marks and indentations.

The Budget Option: Yes4All Wall-Mount Pull-Up Bar

If you’re trying to build your home gym on a budget, the Yes4All Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar fits all the basic pull-up bar needs. It has four different padded grip positions, giving you more options for exercises during your workout. This bar can also be adjusted to mount on both 16-inch and 24-inch separated studs, so it should mount on any standard wall and can support up to 300 pounds. If you’re looking for something basic and inexpensive, this Yes4All bar is a great choice.

The Widest Pick: ECOTRIC 50” Pull-Up Bar

If you’re looking for a wide pull-up bar, the Ecotric 50″ Pull-Up Bar will make you feel like you’re at a real gym. This bar can be installed at any width up to its max 50 inches; the more you move the supports inward though, the more the bar will stick off each end. Ecotric suggests installing it on a concrete wall for optimal support, but many buyers report no problems mounting it on brick or wood-studded walls.

The pull-up bar can hold up to 500 pounds and sticks out 32 inches from the wall, making it perfect for yoga straps and other bodyweight accessories because it will give you more than enough space to flip around without bumping into anything.

The Best for Ceilings: Ultimate Body Press Ceiling Pull-Up Bar

While most wall-mounted pull-up bars look like they can be mounted on the ceiling just like they could on a wall, they’re usually designed only to have weight hung from them in one direction. This Ultimate Body Press pull-up bar, however, is designed with extra support to let you hang from the ceiling. The bar has two sets of differently angled grips, a straight section, and two neutral grips to let you target different muscles in your upper body and back.

The pull-up bar can be mounted underneath standard 16-inch and 24-inch ceiling joists. Just make sure you install the bar onto the support beams running through your ceiling; you do that the same way you’d hang it on wall studs. Hanging the bar from the ceiling also means you can install it anywhere in the room along the ceiling joists, so you don’t need to worry about not having enough space cleared along your walls.