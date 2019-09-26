You Can Get Your Hands on the OnePlus 7T for $599 Starting October 18th

OnePlus updated its flagship smartphone series today, unveiling the 7T in a pre-recorded “event.” The 7T features a similar design to the OnePlus 7 released this spring, with improved specifications that deliver better visuals, pictures, and overall performance.

The OnePlus 7T has a wider edge-to-edge AMOLED screen that measures 6.55 inches (up from 6.41 inches on the OnePlus 7) and has a cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio. More noteworthy than the display’s increased size is its refresh rate of 90 Hz (matching that of the 7 Pro)—said to be up to 38% more responsive than other Android phones, which mostly ship with 60Hz panels. OnePlus also cited improved color accuracy and a 40% reduction in blue light so the screen is easier on your eyes, as well as support for HDR 10 and HDR 10+ content.

The 7T’s rear camera is comprised of a triple camera system can produce 48-megapixel photos with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto capabilities. OnePlus mentioned video stabilization, a lossless 2x zoom lens, a macro lens, and improved support for when taking photos where your subject is heavily backlit or in low light conditions. The main camera has an f/1.6 aperture with a 117-degree field of view.

Along with the smoother display and beefier camera, the OnePlus 7T is outfitted with the speedier Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, up from the standard Snapdragon 855 in the OnePlus 7 Pro. The 855 Plus touts 15% faster graphics rendering and an overall performance boost. This chip is accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with RAM boost, which preloads your most frequently used applications, 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and a 3800mAh battery that can be charged to 70% in 30 minutes.

This improved performance along with components such as dual speakers opened the door for OnePlus to pitch the device as being ideal for mobile gaming. Leaked benchmark results posted on Geekbench before today’s event show slightly better performance than the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, with the new T variants having a single-core score of 791 and a multi-core score of 2,855.

As part of that marketing effort, the company announced a new “Game Space” where you can manage all your games in the same location and this will reportedly help prioritizes resources toward your games. The company also boasted about the 7T’s screen recording capabilities, which includes custom output resolution along with the ability to choose your audio source, select your microphone or use the onboard audio. OnePlus also briefly mentioned a partnership with PUBG Mobile.

The OnePlus 7T measures 8.1mm thin and tapers to 3.2mm on the sides, which is about the same size as the OnePlus 7. The updated unit will ship with Android 10 out of the box and will be available exclusively through T-Mobile and OnePlus.com. Folks in the US and Canada can order the handset on October 18 for $599. The 7 Pro will also remain in the OnePlus lineup.

You can get the full skinny on the 7T on OnePlus’ website.