OnePlus TV Launched in India: A 55″ 4K QLED Display That Runs Android TV

Along with revealing a new flagship smartphone today, OnePlus announced its first smart TV (currently for India only), a device that has been hyped for months leading up to today’s event as the company trickled out details to curious customers.

Known as the “OnePlus TV,” the company originally announced that it was working on a television in September 2018. After a year of development and much speculation about its specifications, OnePlus has ripped off the covers to reveal a 55-inch 4K QLED display that is powered by Android TV. The company also built its own content discovery platform called OxygenPlay that runs on top of Android TV. All other app services are handled specifically by Android TV, however, save for Netflix—that will be available later this year. The TV will also be compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

OnePlus notes that it aimed for a sleek, minimalist design with almost no bezel wrapping around the display. While we don’t have all the specs yet, the TV has quantum dot color, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it has a 50-watt eight-speaker configuration that delivers surround sound via Dolby Atmos. Connectivity behind the unit includes three HDMI ports, two USB slots, an Ethernet jack, and support for Bluetooth 5.0. OnePlus says its TV touts best-in-class colors when compared against other QLED TVs.

The bundled remote is equally minimalist in design, featuring only a few buttons and a USB Type-C port for recharging the device instead of replacing any batteries. Along with a dedicated remote, the OnePlus TV can be controlled through the OnePlus Connect app, which lets you navigate the TV’s interface from your smartphone and includes abilities such as taking screenshots from the TV.

The company will initially offer two versions: standard and pro. The main difference between these models seems to be that the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro can retract its soundbar out of sight when not being used, while the standard OnePlus TV Q1 has its soundbar fixed in place.

Pricing starts at Rs. 69,900 ($985 USD) for the OnePlus TV Q1, while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is set at Rs. 99,900 ($1,400 USD). Availability is initially limited to India, with units available for purchase on Amazon India starting September 28, while North America, Europe, and China will see launches when OnePlus establishes partnerships in those regions.