HyperX Ships Pulsefire Dart Wireless Charging Mouse and Base Station

HyperX has begun shipping a new wireless gaming mouse with the ability to be recharged wirelessly. Dealing with the batteries in a wireless mouse is easily the most annoying part of ownership, and this solution eliminates most of the hassle.
Known as the Pulsefire Dart, the mouse can be purchased separately with a companion charging station, the ChargePlay Base, which lets you park the peripheral on a Qi wireless charging pad to juice up for your next round of Apex Legends. Because the ChargePlay Base uses Qi wireless charging technology, you can also use the pad to recharge other Qi-enabled devices such as mobile phones.
The ChargePlay Base can handle two devices simultaneously with an output of up to 10 watts on a given device, or 15 watts total when charging two devices. Along with supporting wireless recharging, you can power the mouse with a bundled 1.8-meter USB Type-A to Type-C cable in the event that you’re running low on battery and need to keep using the device.
The HyperX Pulsefire Dart can be used for up to 50 hours on a single charge with the default LED lighting enabled or 90 hours with the LED lighting disabled, and features the following specifications:
- Sensor: Pixart PMW3389
- Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI
- DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
- Speed: 450ips
- Acceleration: 50G
- Buttons: 6
- Left / Right buttons switches: Omron
- Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks
- Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting2
- Onboard memory: 1 profile
- Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless / wired
- Battery life2: 90 hours w/ LED off, 50 hours w/ Default LED Lighting
- Charging type: Wireless Qi charging3 / wired
- Polling rate: 1000Hz
- Cable type: Detachable charging/data cable
- Weight (without cable): 112g
- Weight (with cable): 130g
- Dimensions: Length: 124.8mm, Height: 43.6mm, Width: 73.9mm
- Cable length: 1.8m
- Note: The RGB lighting and specifications such as DPI settings and macros can be customized in the HyperX NGenuity software.
HyperX (the gaming division of Kingston Technology) is currently selling the Pulsefire Dart and ChargePlay Base separately for $99.99 and $59.99. Units are being distributed through the company’s network of retail and e-tail outlets, and global availability is mentioned though regions are not specified.
