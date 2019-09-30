HyperX Ships Pulsefire Dart Wireless Charging Mouse and Base Station

HyperX has begun shipping a new wireless gaming mouse with the ability to be recharged wirelessly. Dealing with the batteries in a wireless mouse is easily the most annoying part of ownership, and this solution eliminates most of the hassle.

Known as the Pulsefire Dart, the mouse can be purchased separately with a companion charging station, the ChargePlay Base, which lets you park the peripheral on a Qi wireless charging pad to juice up for your next round of Apex Legends. Because the ChargePlay Base uses Qi wireless charging technology, you can also use the pad to recharge other Qi-enabled devices such as mobile phones.

The ChargePlay Base can handle two devices simultaneously with an output of up to 10 watts on a given device, or 15 watts total when charging two devices. Along with supporting wireless recharging, you can power the mouse with a bundled 1.8-meter USB Type-A to Type-C cable in the event that you’re running low on battery and need to keep using the device.

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart can be used for up to 50 hours on a single charge with the default LED lighting enabled or 90 hours with the LED lighting disabled, and features the following specifications:

Sensor: Pixart PMW3389

Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI

DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed: 450ips

Acceleration: 50G

Buttons: 6

Left / Right buttons switches: Omron

Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks

Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting2

Onboard memory: 1 profile

Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless / wired

Battery life 2 : 90 hours w/ LED off, 50 hours w/ Default LED Lighting

: 90 hours w/ LED off, 50 hours w/ Default LED Lighting Charging type: Wireless Qi charging 3 / wired

/ wired Polling rate: 1000Hz

Cable type: Detachable charging/data cable

Weight (without cable): 112g

Weight (with cable): 130g

Dimensions: Length: 124.8mm, Height: 43.6mm, Width: 73.9mm

Cable length: 1.8m

Note: The RGB lighting and specifications such as DPI settings and macros can be customized in the HyperX NGenuity software.

HyperX (the gaming division of Kingston Technology) is currently selling the Pulsefire Dart and ChargePlay Base separately for $99.99 and $59.99. Units are being distributed through the company’s network of retail and e-tail outlets, and global availability is mentioned though regions are not specified.