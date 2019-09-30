YouTube TV Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon has announced that starting today, YouTube TV can be streamed through its Fire TV products. An app for the service is being distributed to many Fire TV devices, excluding the first-generation Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.

Launched in 2017, YouTube TV provides access to more than 70 live television channels as well as on-demand video and cloud-based DVR. For $50 per month (up from the previous rates of $35 and $40), subscribers can watch content from major U.S. networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, FX, AMC, CNN, TBS, TNT, Discovery, and ESPN, all of which can be streamed over supporting devices such as Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, various smart TVs, and now Amazon Fire TV.

Google’s TV streaming service will be available through the second-generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, as well as smart TVs with Fire TV baked in, including models from Element, Insignia, Toshiba, and Westinghouse. Some older models will also receive the update, including the first-generation Fire TV Cube, second-generation Fire TV, and third-generation Fire TV Pendant. But again, owners of the first-generation Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are out of luck.

Today’s news comes just in time for the kick-off of this year’s NFL season, MLB playoffs, and fall TV premieres. It’s also in stark contrast to the years of anti-competitive friction that existed between Amazon and Google prior to the companies reaching an agreement earlier this year that they would bring their video streaming apps to each other’s platforms—a decision that has already seen arrival of Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV.