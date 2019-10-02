The Outdoor Master Mic is Victorinox’s First Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife

Victorinox, maker of the famed Swiss Army Knife, is straying into territory that has thus far been uncharted for the company with the launch of its first-ever fixed blade sports knife, the Outdoor Master Mic.

Although the company has technically made kitchen knives that have a fixed blade, the Outdoor Master Mic is the first model intended for more than just slicing tomatoes. Designed for multi-purpose outdoor and utility uses, the Outdoor Master Mic is available in small and large sizes (denoted by S and L), which are set at $119 and $199 respectively.

The small model measures 6.1 inches long (2.8-inch blade), 1.1 inches tall and weighs 2.8 ounces, while the large stretches that to 8.7 inches long (3.4-inch blade), 1.3 inches tall and weighs 7.8 ounces. Both feature a full tang, drop point blade forged out of 1.4116 stainless steel, which is the same metal used in its Swiss Army knife and is known for being tough, resistant to corrosion, and easy to sharpen—an attribute that is also aided by the blade’s Scandi grind.

Their handles are made of durable Micarta scales in a black and blue color scheme, which is a nice deviation from the bright red that we so often see on Victorinox knives. The blade is accompanied by a Kydex sheath that has holes to attach the knife to something with paracord. Of note, the large model ships with a fire starter riding shotgun on the Kydex, and this can be used to ignite material when scraped against the back of the blade.

Both the large and small Outdoor Master Mics are backed by Victorinox’s lifetime guarantee against any defects in material and workmanship, excluding damage from normal wear and tear, misuse or abuse.