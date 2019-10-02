You Can Now Watch Some Premium Roku Content for Free

Previously locked behind Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, Roku has begun making certain shows available for free to give users a sample of what they’re missing out on by not subscribing to its premium services.

Earlier this year, Roku launched “Premium Subscriptions” through The Roku Channel with more than 25 content partners—a figure that has since risen to more than 40 partners. The Roku Channel provides one-stop access to various programs including free, live, and premium TV such as sports, movies, 24/7 live news, and various TV shows.

While much of the content is available for free, some of it is only available with Premium Subscriptions for networks such as HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and Epix. Roku’s approach to subscriptions gives users a streamlined method for accessing their favorite content and the revenue sharing from those partner agreements (along with advertising revenue from The Roku Channel) have helped boost the company’s bottom line.

Roku announced earlier this week that it will begin unlocking some episodes which have previously only available through the company’s subscription model. Non-subscribers can look forward to a free taste of shows like On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime), Godfather of Harlem (Epix), America The Story of Us (History Vault), Heartland (Dove Channel), Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (Acorn TV), and more—no cash required, no strings attached.

The company mentions that it now offers more than 80,000 shows and movies, 35 live and linear streaming services, and that subscription streaming on its platform is easier than ever. If you’ve sampled a show that you want to keep watching, there’s a one-click sign-up process to begin a free trial or new subscription. And no matter how many subscriptions you sign up for, they’re all handled in a single monthly bill.