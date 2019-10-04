4 of The Best Silicone Wedding Rings to Keep Your Fingers Safe and Spouse Happy

Traditionally, we buy wedding rings (or any rings) made from metals like silver or gold. But hard metal rings are uncomfortable during exercise and potentially dangerous in a shop or when you fall. Here are the best silicone ring alternatives.

If you wear metal rings on your fingers often, you might remember how uncomfortable and noticeable they were when you first started wearing them. Rings can be cumbersome, constricting, and for some people, they may cause allergic reactions.

Worse yet, metal rings come with dangers, especially if you take a fall or work with your hands in a gym or shop. Just ask Jimmy Fallon, who had to take two weeks off from the Tonight Show after tripping on a rug.

As he fell, he tried to catch himself and ended pulling his finger off his hand. It’s an injury called ring avulsion. In many cases, the only option is to cut the finger off.

As horrible as that is, rings can cause an even more atrocious injury. In some cases, all the layers of the skin are pulled off the finger, leaving behind just the bones, muscle, and connective tissue. That’s called a finger degloving, and unless you want nightmare fuel, you’re better off not Googling it.

Silicone rings are a great alternative to metal rings for several reasons. They’re far less expensive than a silver or gold ring, and they’ll break under 40 pounds of pressure (in some cases less). That breaking point makes them safer than metal rings (though no ring is still the safest option).

If you have any skin allergies, silicone rings are hypoallergenic and shouldn’t cause you issues unless you are specifically allergic to silicone. They’re also very lightweight and flexible, which means they can be very comfortable. If you know what you’re looking for, you can find silicone rings so comfortable you forget they’re even there.

What to Look For in a Silicone Ring

Type Silicone Ring into an Amazon search, and you’ll get dozens and dozens of results. You may even be surprised by the broad variety price points, ranging from $15 for a multi-pack to $30 for a single ring.

But they aren’t all equal. When you’re looking for a quality silicone ring, you should look for the following:

Lifetime warranty: The best silicone rings have a lifetime warranty. Bonus points if the company covers loss and theft (no questions asked) in addition to broken rings, like our premium pick.

The best silicone rings have a lifetime warranty. Bonus points if the company covers loss and theft (no questions asked) in addition to broken rings, like our premium pick. Ring Sizing: Most silicone ring manufacturers follow standard ring sizes. But some don’t, so be on the lookout for instructions to measure your finger before ordering.

Most silicone ring manufacturers follow standard ring sizes. But some don’t, so be on the lookout for instructions to measure your finger before ordering. Thickness: Some silicone rings are narrower and lighter, while others are thicker and heavier. Which you get is mostly a matter of preference, but you’ll want to pay attention, so you aren’t surprised by a giant ring for your small fingers. You’ll have to judge this by pictures; few manufacturers list dimensions.

I’ve had issues with striped rings falling apart at the seams in less than a year. These rings are multiple pieces joined together to form the stripe, and the glue that holds them fails. For that reason, all the rings on this list include single piece options.

The Best Overall: Enso Rings Women’s & Men’s Ultralite Silicone Ring

Enso’s Ultralite rings are, as the name implies, lightweight rings that fit comfortably on the hand. These rings followed standard sizing, so if you happen to know your ring size, getting a good fit should be easy. Enso backs its rings with a lifetime warranty that covers rips, breaks, and even discoloration. They also offer exchanges if you didn’t get the right size.

Best Budget Ring: ROQ Silicone Wedding Ring

ROQ Silicone rings tend to be a little wider and sharper-edged than our other picks. You’ll notice these on your finger more, and you may want to sand down the edges a little for comfort. But they are incredibly cheap.

You’ll spend less on a seven-pack of ROQ rings than you will on a single Enso ring. So when you inevitably break one, just grab another. The company offers a lifetime warranty, but you may find yourself ready to step up to a better ring after you work your way through these.

Best Premium Ring: Groove Life for Men and Women

Some silicone rings can feel hot on the finger and trap moisture from a tight fit. Groove Life rings avoid that by adding recessed grooves (it’s right in the name) to the edges of its rings. These rings are very durable, and the company offers a very generous “no questions asked” lifetime warranty.

That even includes if you lose the ring, which isn’t a common promise. Groove rings follow standard sizing, but the company also provides a handy measurement cheat sheet you may want to print out to be sure you get the right size.

Most Customizable: Enso Rings Pyramid Silicone Rings

If you want something customized to your tastes, Enso’s Stackable rings are a fun way to go. These rings are very narrow and less expensive than other Enso rings (in the $5 to $11 range). Instead of buying one, buy two or three. But don’t buy the same ring—mix and match and slip together to make a pattern you like.

Each ring comes with Enso’s lifetime guarantee and the promise of easy exchanges for ring sizing. If you know your ring size, you should start there.