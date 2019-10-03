Now You Can Schedule Recordings While Watching Live TV on Plex for Apple Devices

Folks who use the Plex on iOS and Apple TV now have the ability to schedule recordings while watching Live TV, part of a Plex subscription service that uses a digital tuner and HDTV antenna to deliver over-the-air television broadcasts.

Accessing Plex Live TV requires you to be a Plex Pass subscriber for $5 per month, $40 per year, or $120 for a lifetime subscription. In addition to providing access to Live TV and DVR capabilities, Plex Pass can sync content for offline access, enable parental controls, and more.

Along with the ability to schedule recordings while watching Live TV, Plex version 6.2 brings a host of bug fixes and other improvements such as the addition of “Exclude Labels” and “Content Ratings” restrictions to user sharing settings, and fixed support for automatically pausing video playback when headphones are disconnected.

Other bug fixes include one where cancelled recordings would show the wrong message, another that would break the grid user interface when using the iPad in landscape mode, as well as various podcast-related problems and several issues that would cause the software to crash.

Here’s the full changelog for your inspection:

New:

Added support for Exclude Labels and Content Ratings restrictions to user sharing settings.

Record Live TV directly from the player

Fixed:

Automatically pause video playback when headphones are disconnected

Cancelling a recording would show the wrong message

DVR Schedule/Priority tabs would show up for restricted users with no DVR access

Don’t show post-play screen with Web Shows

Enhanced video player would pause automatically after skipping to another video

Fix an issue that could cause the wrong number of columns to show in grid views on iPad when in landscape orientation

Shuffling podcasts would fail

Sometimes duration values for podcasts in the player could have been incorrect

User avatar is shown when sharing a library.

Fixed crash when sometimes switching from the Guide tab in a DVR source

Fixed a crash that could occur accessing Podcasts

Skipping next repeatedly in the audio player with repeat enabled could have caused a crash