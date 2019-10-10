The 5 Best Guitar and Bass Wall Mounts

Guitar and bass wall mounts are great for clearing up your floor space and displaying your favorite instruments. But it can be hard to know which guitar mounts are actually safe. So, we’ve rounded up the best of the best.

Wall Mounting Is Easier and Safer Than You’d Think

Wall mounting looks great and saves a ton of floor space, but some people are (understandably) squeamish about wall mounting. How do I know if I’m installing the wall mount properly? What if my guitar breaks? What if everything goes wrong and it’s all my fault?

The thing is, wall mounts are extremely easy to install, and they’re a lot safer than you’d expect. A properly installed wall mount should be able to hold up a large child (don’t test this theory), so it can definitely hold up even the heaviest of guitars or basses.

But how do you install a wall mount? If you want to take the super easy route, just find a stud in your wall and attach the mount to it (all mounts come with screws). You can find a stud with a stud finder or with your hands—just knock on the wall until you find a spot that doesn’t sound hollow.

Or, you can take the messy-but-still-easy wall anchor route. Wall anchors are the plastic doohickeys that expand like squids behind your hollow drywall to hold screws in place. They’re usually packaged with guitar wall mounts, and they’re relatively easy to install (although they’re difficult to take out of the wall).

Okay, now that you’re comfortable installing a wall mount, let’s jump right in. Here are the best guitar and bass wall mounts for every musician’s situation.

Best Overall: Ohuhu Flexible Hook 4-Pack

These Ohuhu wall mounts look great, they’re relatively affordable, and they’re adjustable. What more can you ask for? This is a great option for anyone who has a bunch of differently sized stringed instruments (guitar, bass, ukulele, etc.), or for the people who want strong-looking hangers that won’t break the bank.

The only drawback to these Ohuhu hangers is that they lack any sort of locking mechanism (although they do have some rubber o-rings). That might be a deal breaker for people who have small kids around the house, as guitars could fall if they get slapped around enough.

Best Budget Option: VEIDIA Flexible Hangers 6-Pack

People with a bunch of instruments need a bunch of hangers. This six-pack of VEIDIA hangers is a cheap n’ dirty solution to your guitar hanging predicament.

Yes, these hangers look kind of frumpy, and they don’t feature any type of locking mechanism or o-rings. If those are features you want (if even just for peace of mind), then you should probably pay extra. But the VEIDIA hangers are made from supportive steel, and they do have adjustable arms. If installed correctly, they’ll hold a lot of weight.

Best Premium: Hercules Yoke Hangers

Are you a fan of that guitar store vibe? Hercules yoke hangers are a great mounting option for people who want as many features as possible. These mounts have locking mechanisms (kid-friendly!) and adjustable padding for thin or oblong headstocks. If you want something that checks all the boxes, these are well worth the price.

The Big Boy: String Swing 5-Guitar Mount

Sometimes you just have to go all the way. The String Swing 5-guitar mount is an extended metal rail that’s capable of holding five instruments at a time. It features adjustable (but not lockable) hangers, and it holds instruments at an angle, which looks cool and makes an efficient use of space.

This is a great option for people who rent practice spaces, people who give lessons, people who operate studios, or for people who just have a bunch of guitars.

The Rock n’ Roll Option: Grip Studios Silver Hand

All right, sure. Why not? The Grip Studios silver hand is actually a pretty nice guitar or bass mount. It features some nice rubber cushions, some felt padding, and built-in swivels to adjust for different headstock shapes. As far as guitar mounts go, the silver hand is up there with the best of them.

It’s also a silver, veiny hand. Oh, you noticed? Rock n’ roll.