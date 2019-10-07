X
Samsung's New Chromebooks Offer Small or Large Screens, Modest Prices on Both

Matthew DeCarlo

 

Samsung Chromebook 4+
Samsung

Samsung has expanded its well-regarded Chromebook series with to include two new Google Assistant-equipped models that have been designed to resemble the style of more premium machines, despite being powered by a Celeron chip and Chrome OS.

Known as the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+, the machines are meant to set the bar among competitors when it comes to portability, usability, and performance. The Chromebook 4 is on the small side with just an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 display, packing 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Chromebook 4+ goes to the other end of the spectrum with a much larger 15.6-inch 1080p screen and the same RAM and storage. Both can be upgraded to 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage for $50 more.

Samsung Chromebook 4
Samsung

The smaller screen on the 11.6-inch model goes a ways toward conserving battery life as well, as the Chromebook 4 is listed as having a run time of 12.5 hours versus 10.5 hours for the 4+, though 10.5 hours is still probably close enough to “all day” battery for most people that they can leave their charger at home. Of note, the 4+ has two USB-C ports instead of only one on the plain Chromebook 4.

Samsung Chromebook 4

Samsung Chromebook 4+

Display

11.6-inch 1366 x 768

15.6-inch 1920 x 1080

Processor

Intel Celeron N4000

Intel Celeron N4000

RAM

4-6GB LPDDR4

4-6GB LPDDR4

Storage

32-64GB eMMC

32-64GB eMMC

Battery

5070mAh Li-ion for 12.5 hours

5070mAh Li-ion for 10.5 hours

Mic & Webcam

Yes & 720p

Yes & 720p

Connectivity

One USB-C port, One USB 3.0, microSD reader, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a headphone/mic combo jack

Two USB-C ports, One USB 3.0, micro SD reader, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a headphone/mic combo jack

Weight

2.6 pounds

3.75 pounds

Price

 $279.99 $299.99

Both models feature a “platinum titan” metal finish and are said to have undergone extensive durability testing. This testing includes having met eight military-grade standards as well as measuring extreme temperatures, dust, and shocks to make sure these systems are ready to be tossed around during your commute.

Samsung Chromebook 4+
Samsung

As mentioned above, both the Chromebook 4 and 4+ come with the Google Assistant built-in—just say “Hey, Google” to update your calendar, make a note or reply to a message. Units are available today via Samsung for both models: 11.6” the Chromebook 4 is $230 for 4GB/32GB and $280 for 6GB/64GB. The 15.6” Chromebook 4+ is $300 and $350 for the same specs, respectively.

Source: Samsung

