Samsung’s New Chromebooks Offer Small or Large Screens, Modest Prices on Both

Samsung has expanded its well-regarded Chromebook series with to include two new Google Assistant-equipped models that have been designed to resemble the style of more premium machines, despite being powered by a Celeron chip and Chrome OS.

Known as the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+, the machines are meant to set the bar among competitors when it comes to portability, usability, and performance. The Chromebook 4 is on the small side with just an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 display, packing 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Chromebook 4+ goes to the other end of the spectrum with a much larger 15.6-inch 1080p screen and the same RAM and storage. Both can be upgraded to 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage for $50 more.

The smaller screen on the 11.6-inch model goes a ways toward conserving battery life as well, as the Chromebook 4 is listed as having a run time of 12.5 hours versus 10.5 hours for the 4+, though 10.5 hours is still probably close enough to “all day” battery for most people that they can leave their charger at home. Of note, the 4+ has two USB-C ports instead of only one on the plain Chromebook 4.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Samsung Chromebook 4+ Display 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 Processor Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4000 RAM 4-6GB LPDDR4 4-6GB LPDDR4 Storage 32-64GB eMMC 32-64GB eMMC Battery 5070mAh Li-ion for 12.5 hours 5070mAh Li-ion for 10.5 hours Mic & Webcam Yes & 720p Yes & 720p Connectivity One USB-C port, One USB 3.0, microSD reader, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a headphone/mic combo jack Two USB-C ports, One USB 3.0, micro SD reader, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a headphone/mic combo jack Weight 2.6 pounds 3.75 pounds Price $279.99 $299.99

Both models feature a “platinum titan” metal finish and are said to have undergone extensive durability testing. This testing includes having met eight military-grade standards as well as measuring extreme temperatures, dust, and shocks to make sure these systems are ready to be tossed around during your commute.

As mentioned above, both the Chromebook 4 and 4+ come with the Google Assistant built-in—just say “Hey, Google” to update your calendar, make a note or reply to a message. Units are available today via Samsung for both models: 11.6” the Chromebook 4 is $230 for 4GB/32GB and $280 for 6GB/64GB. The 15.6” Chromebook 4+ is $300 and $350 for the same specs, respectively.