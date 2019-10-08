You Can Now Download Most Hulu Content on iOS, Soon on Android

Watching Hulu content while on the go with mobile device just got a whole lot easier. The streaming company has finally implemented a long-requested feature that allows mobile users to download videos and view them while being offline.

The feature has been widely requested, not least because similar functionality is already available on many rival streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Starting this week, Apple iOS customers who watch videos through the Hulu app should see a new “Downloads” tab at the bottom of the screen where content can be saved for later when you don’t have an active Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

It’s reported that users will be able to download as many as 25 titles on up to five different devices. Those downloads are available for 30 days and although they expire two days after you begin playing the content, you can renew an expired download when you reconnect to Hulu’s servers. Hulu says “the majority” of its library will be available for download, which means you might still find some of the catalog that’s limited to streaming. Beyond simply storing your downloaded content, the Downloads section may also aid with content discovery courtesy of a new “See What’s Downloadable” listing.

Although the initial rollout for Hulu’s Download section is limited to Apple iOS products, the streaming company is working toward releasing the update on Android devices as well. As for when Android users can expect that update, Hulu says it will be soon but hasn’t announced any release dates.