You Can Shoot Macro Photography with Motorola’s New $140 Phone

If you’re looking for a smartphone capable of macro photography, you won’t have to pay $599 for the OnePlus 7T when it launches on October 18—the Motorola One Macro is also available this month for around $140.

Motorola’s “One” series of smartphones are known for having particularly good specifications on one aspect of the device. The Motorola One Power emphasized good battery life, the One Vision touted a 48-megapixel rear cam and 25-megapixel front cam, the One Action packed a dedicated ultra-wide action camera, and now the Motorola One Macro has focused on implementing a dedicated rear macro lens.

The macro lens is capable of getting five times closer to an object than you can with a normal camera, allowing for extreme close-up shots of small things like bugs, flowers, coins, and so on. Motorola also notes that the One Macro handset features a quad-sensor camera configuration and laser autofocus on its main camera, yet this model is cheaper than the One Vision or One Action smartphones.

Of course, being a $140 device, the One Macro doesn’t have the fastest or most capacious chips available, but it gets by with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable to 512GB)—and then again, all the camera sensors. All told, the One Macro is packing an 8-megapixel front camera along with this array on the back: 13MP (main camera) + 2MP (depth sensor) + 2MP (macro lens with phase detection autofocus).

Other specs include a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720, dual SIM or single SIM + microSD, a 4000mAh non-removable battery, a fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C charging, Android 9 Pie, and a water repellent design.

As for whether the One Macro is any good at what it’s meant to do, reviews online indicate that it works best with good lighting and when objects are stationary because focusing can sometimes be problematic in poor lighting and with objects that are moving. Getting crisp shots in ideal conditions sounds reliable enough and if nothing else, the One Macro’s macro camera probably works fine for the price point of this phone.

Units are set to begin shipping in India on October 12 and you can order from Flipkart for Rs. 9,999, or about $140. Worldwide pricing and availability is expected on October 24.