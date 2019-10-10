The OnePlus 7T Pro is a Slight Flagship Bump, But It Probably Won’t Come to the US

Following up on the recent unveiling of its OnePlus 7T, the smartphone maker held a separate event today where it revealed the impending launch of its new OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and the obligatory 90Hz refresh rate—the same display you’ll find on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The display is borderless and this is aided by the use of OnePlus’ familiar pop-up front camera design.

The rear camera is comprised of three lenses in a linear configuration, as opposed to the circle on the 7T. In order: a 117-degree ultra-wide lens, the 48-megapixel main camera, and a 51mm telephoto lens with 3x zoom and optical image stabilization (versus 2x and no stabilization on the 7T). Other highlights include super video stabilization, a macro mode, and improved Nightscape mode.

Inside, you’ll find the same Snapdragon 855+ SoC that powers the non-Pro OnePlus 7T, although the Pro model steps the battery up from 3800mAh to 4085mAh and touts “Warp Charge 30T” technology which charges 23% faster than the 7 Pro, refilling the 7T Pro’s battery to 70% in only 30 minutes. The OnePlus 7T Pro is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage (no 128GB option).

Overall, the 7T Pro brings a mild spec boost over the company’s existing flagship smartphones. Many of the same announcements made during the unveiling of that phone a couple of weeks ago were also restated during today’s presentation, such as the inclusion of a new ultra-responsive haptic motor, the partnership with PUBG Mobile to optimize gameplay on OnePlus phones, and features such as HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos speakers, and plenty more. One thing it doesn’t offer versus similar flagship phones is wireless charging.

There’s no word on US availability for the OnePlus 7T Pro, and it probably won’t reach the region at all, but the device is expected to ship in the UK, Europe, China, Hong Kong, and India. Pricing was revealed in British Pounds with the 7T Pro set at £549, with orders scheduled to ship starting October 17.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

If the 7T Pro isn’t luxurious enough as is, OnePlus has teamed with up with McLaren to produce a version of the 7T Pro that embodies many of the stylistic elements you’d expect from a McLaren sports car. For instance, the phone has the same papaya orange color that McLaren is known for, which is accompanied by orange horizon lighting, and orange color schemes pre-selected throughout the phone’s software.

Along with using a distinct orange hue, the 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with a case that uses Alcantara composite fabric, which is found in McLaren cars and provides a good grip. OnePlus said this is the first time the material has been in a phone case. The inside of the case is lined with honeycomb patterning that helps with cooling and cushioning.

Beyond the aesthetic enhancements, the McLaren Edition is only going to be offered with 12GB of Ram and 256GB of storage. Pricing is set for £799 and units are expected to ship on November 5, a couple of weeks after the 7T Pro.

Shipping with Android 10, OxygenOS 10

OnePlus shared survey results about why customers keep using the company’s devices. The number one reason according to respondents is the 90Hz display, the second reason is the phone’s fast charging tech, while the third is because of OnePlus’ OxygenOS. With that in mind, OnePlus set out to improve on the software running on its devices.

Launched a few weeks ago, Android 10 brings various improvements to the operating system, not least of which being 50 new changes to the operating system revolving around security and privacy, such as more granular control over what applications have access to your location information. However, OnePlus notes that its OxygenOS 10 also brings many changes.

For starters, OxygenOS 10 has 150 improved animations that better leverage the 90Hz display for extra smooth performance. The software can remain in landscape mode while multitasking and makes less trouble out of having to adjust between orientations.

Zen Mode, which locks you out of your phone for a set amount of time, now has options for 20, 30, 40 and 60 minutes. The gallery app is smarter and can automatically categorize photos based on context, locations or people who are recognized. Google Lens is also built into OxygenOS 10, providing image recognition technology that lets you search for something by pointing your camera at it.

Customization have also been simplified and expanded, from wallpapers and clock styles, to support for dark mode and four colors options for horizon lighting. Coming soon, OnePlus said it would launch a feature that enables real-time translations, so when you’re video calling with someone in another language, subtitles in your language can be displayed below the call.

The company notes that it provides two years of Android updates, three years of security updates, and that it’s the first phone manufacturer to ship Android 10 out of the box. Fortunately, it’s not just the newest models that can look forward to these changes. Models as far back as the OnePlus 5 are expected to get the new Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 software.