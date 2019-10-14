What to Expect from Google’s Big Pixel Event Tomorrow, October 15

The yearly smorgasbord of Google-branded consumerism, aka the Pixel Event, is nearly upon us. And in typical Google fashion, pretty much everything has leaked well before the event arrives. We’ll be on-site to break down everything as Google unveils it, but in the meantime let’s look at what we expect to see there.

To be fair, it’s entirely possible that Google will pull out some major surprises—Microsoft certainly did last week at its similar event. But we can say with about 99 percent certainty that we’re going to see this year’s refresh of Google’s flagship Pixel phones and a new self-branded Chromebook. We’ll probably see a lot of new information on forthcoming Google software and services, too. Other things, like a refreshed Google Nest Home Mini and a closer look at the upcoming Stadia, are less certain.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

The 2019 Pixel phones might just be the most-leaked Google phones ever, which puts them high up on Michael’s Scale of Massive Tech Hardware Leaks (that I just invented). Pretty much every aspect of these phones’ hardware design, and a good chunk of the new Android 10-based software, has been leaked, some of it in the form of early promotional material from Google itself. The highlights:

One big phone, one little phone, with 6.3-inch and 5.77-inch screens, respectively. The big one will be 1440p, the little one 1080p, with super-smooth 90 Hz refresh rates.

The rear-mounted fingerprint sensors are gone, replaced by Google’s brand of face recognition, much like FaceID on modern iPhones. It’s using a front-facing array of cameras and sensors.

Speaking of front-facing stuff: That unsightly notch from the Pixel 3 XL is gone, replaced by a thicker top bezel to hold all those IR cameras and sensors. Unlike the 3 and 3 XL, the small and large Pixel 4 phones will look more or less the same, complete with a distinct square-shaped camera cluster on the rear. Multiple unconventional colors will be offered, but that two-tone glass from all three previous pixel generations seems to be gone.

Gesture control: Another new tech goodie hidden inside that bezel is a special sensor for detecting hand gestures, which will allow you to perform frequent actions like answering a call or advancing a music track with a wave of your hand. Google calls it Motion Sense, and it’s an offshoot of Project Soli.

Cameras: Expect two rear cameras on both phones, 12 MP and 16 MP, with standard and telephoto options up to 8X zoom. (This is probably a combination of some solid sensors and glass, combined with Google’s best-in-class camera software.) A single front-facing conventional camera is hiding in the bezel.

Internals: Expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset (very snappy, but not the absolute latest model) and 6 GB of RAM (50 percent more than last year), with storage options at 64 GB and 128 GB for both phones. As with previous Pixels, they won’t have MicroSD card slots or dual SIM card slots, and the headphone jack is a thing of the past. Batteries are 2800 mAh and 3700 mAh, with wireless charging.

5G: We’ve heard late-breaking rumors of a 5G model. That will presumably be a spruced-up Pixel 4 XL—those advanced radios are big and power-hungry—and might come later at a much higher price. Speaking of which . . .

Prices: We don’t know yet. We would expect them to start at around $800 for the Pixel 4 and $900 for the Pixel 4 XL, with higher prices for storage boosts and that possible 5G variant.

Release date: Presumably less than a month after the October 15 announcement, with pre-orders opening day of.

Pixelbook Go

Google has always tried to position its self-branded Chrome OS devices as the cream of the crop, and they have been. But after the critical and sales flop of the Pixel Slate tablet, it looks like they’re hoping to score with a more conventional and less expensive form factor. Hence the Pixelbook Go: a less expensive Google-branded laptop, with a regular (non-convertible) hinge and some cheaper materials.

According to leaks from 9to5Google, the Chromebook Go looks like Google’s answer to the MacBook Air or Surface Laptop, a step down from the premium notebook category filled by the Pixelbook that’s still more than capable of getting the job done for most users. The leaked hardware uses a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, and 8 GB of RAM. Processor, storage, 4K screen, and memory upgrades should be available too.

The design has a fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking, dual USB-C ports for charging, video out, and accessories, and support for the Pixelbook Pen on its touchscreen. The speakers are front-firing, something that’s becoming rarer as laptop designs continue to slim down. Colors are rumored to be “not pink” (sort of baby pink or salmon, depending on the light) and black.

While it’s certainly more pedestrian than either the Pixelbook or the much-maligned Pixel Slate, the Pixelbook Go seems to be using more premium materials than you’d expect from a budget machine, including a unique ridged plastic insert on the bottom replacing the more usual laptop “feet.” It’s also using the excellent Pixelbook family keyboard. Pricing and release info aren’t available.

New Nest Devices

An updated Nest Home Mini (nee Google Home Mini) has been spotted in regulatory documents, featuring a slimmer design, a headphone jack for connecting to more powerful speakers, and a built-in option for a wall mount. Which is something a lot of people will be happy to see, if the accessory market is anything to go by. We’re also expecting a next-gen version of the Google Wifi mesh networking hardware, this time branded the Nest Wifi. It might feature a built-in speaker, combining Wi-Fi routers and Google Assistant smart speakers into a single, roundish, plastic blob thing.

Other New Announcements

What else? We’re not clairvoyant, but here are a few more things we might see, with greater or lesser likelihood:

Tons of Google Assistant functionality: Google’s been working overtime to stay competitive in this space, so expect a large amount of time dedicated to new Assistant capabilities, some of which will rely on new hardware in the Pixel 4 and Pixelbook Go, but some of which will come to all users.

Google’s been working overtime to stay competitive in this space, so expect a large amount of time dedicated to new Assistant capabilities, some of which will rely on new hardware in the Pixel 4 and Pixelbook Go, but some of which will come to all users. A new Pixelbook: It’s been two years since the original, convertible Pixelbook hit the market, so it’s due for an upgrade. There have been no leaks on this one, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bump up to the latest series of Intel processors. Or the Pixelbook Go might be all we get this year. We’ll see.

It’s been two years since the original, convertible Pixelbook hit the market, so it’s due for an upgrade. There have been no leaks on this one, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bump up to the latest series of Intel processors. Or the Pixelbook Go might be all we get this year. We’ll see. More Stadia announcements: Google’s entry into the streaming game service market is expected to land next month, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it featured in the consumer presentation. A Stadia freebie subscription with purchase of new Pixel and Pixelbook hardware would make sense.

Google’s entry into the streaming game service market is expected to land next month, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it featured in the consumer presentation. A Stadia freebie subscription with purchase of new Pixel and Pixelbook hardware would make sense. Pixel 4a : If you’re looking for a sequel to Google’s well-received budget phones from earlier this year, that’s unlikely. We might see them as “mid-cycle” options in the first half of 2020, sort of like OnePlus’s T-branded phones.

: If you’re looking for a sequel to Google’s well-received budget phones from earlier this year, that’s unlikely. We might see them as “mid-cycle” options in the first half of 2020, sort of like OnePlus’s T-branded phones. New Wear OS devices: Could go either way. Google seems hesitant to even talk about its wearable platform lately, but a minor leak from a B2B supplier indicates first-party hardware might be on the horizon. The last time Google tried its hand at Pixel-branded wearables, it backed out and left the branding to LG.

Could go either way. Google seems hesitant to even talk about its wearable platform lately, but a minor leak from a B2B supplier indicates first-party hardware might be on the horizon. The last time Google tried its hand at Pixel-branded wearables, it backed out and left the branding to LG. New Google tablets: No freakin’ way. Google’s not touching the tablet market, at least for the time being.

We’ll be on hand at the Google event in New York City, at 10 a.m. Eastern on October 15. Expect news coverage of all the new hardware, including hands-on reports shortly after.