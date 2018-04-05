Amazon Key Gets Five New Locks, In Case the Original Three Were Too Ugly For You

Amazon Key is the company’s attempt to get inside your home to deliver packages or clean your house. If you’re not sold already, Amazon hopes some new, prettier locks will do the trick.

When Amazon Key was first announced, only three locks were available. As anyone who’s ever shopped for home fixtures can tell you, that’s a really narrow range if you want your lock to match the rest of your home. Today, however, KwikSet and Yale, two leaders in the lock industry, are collectively releasing five new locks compatible with Amazon Key. While the features are largely similar, it’s the design changes that are interesting.

Kwikset is announcing three new Amazon Key locks, including the KwikSet Obsidian, a keyless touch pad lock with a decidedly modern design. This one will certainly stand out in most homes, but if your home is decorated with a lot of stark brushed metal and hard angles, it might fit in with your decor. The other two models, the SmartCode 916 Traditional and SmartCode 916 Contemporary seem to be variants on existing models with a more conventional appearance.

Meanwhile, Yale is introducing two of its own locks, the Assure 216 which features a touch pad and a normal key hole, and the Assure 256, which only has a touch pad and no traditional keys. Again, these seem to be variants of existing Yale locks. If you were waiting to jump on the Amazon Key bandwagon because you wanted to pick from a broader array of styles, the selection got a little bigger.

Source: The Verge