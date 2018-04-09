Here’s How to Mute Those Annoying Gas Station Video Ads

The iPhone X is a beautiful phone that’s glass, glass, and more glass. Protecting your $1000 phone with a sturdy case, then, is a no brainer. Here’s our top picks for keeping your iPhone safe from scuffs, bumps, and sudden trips to the kitchen floor.
The power bank market is packed and it’s tough to stand out. That’s not a problem for Heloideo though—their clever power bank includes a built-in charger with a built-in micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning cables.
Whether you’ve already killed your keyboard with a coffee spill or you’re a self aware klutz and you know it’ll happen eventually, these waterproof keyboards will not only save you from the spills but make messes of all kinds easier to clean up.
You’re just trying to pump your gas, not get blasted with ads, but the pump has other plans. Fortunately, while they’re rarely labeled, there’s a mute button right next to the video screen.
If you’ve ever seen these video ads on gas station pumps, you know how annoying they can be. They blast at loud volumes (because how else are you going to hear it over all the cars nearby?) and they startle you when you were expecting silence from a tool that’s usually been silent your whole life.
Whether your pump advertises it or not, however, there’s a handy way to shut the dang thing up. There’s an array of buttons along the side of the screen. One of these buttons (usually) mutes the ads. Which one is anyone’s guess, as different companies choose a different mute button. To figure out which one, just start at the top and start pressing each button until you find the one that gives you the blissful silence you’re looking for.
Of course, some gas station pumps have a button specifically labeled “mute,” which is so helpful (kudos to those merciful gas stations), but most of them don’t. If your pump has a video screen, chances are that it’s about to blast you with an ad, so you may as well get ready to mute that video before it scares the crap out of you.
Why worry about carrying around a wallet and a phone? If you have your phone on you 24/7—and we certainly do—you might as well combine the two. With the right case or accessory you can cut down on the clutter in your pocket.
Amazon wants to sell things to everyone on Earth, but families with a lower income can have a hard time joining the company’s Prime-fueled vision of the future. Amazon wants to change that with a discount on the monthly price for Prime, if you qualify for Medicaid.
Recently, Plex announced its brand new Plex VR app. Watching movies in VR is nothing new, but Plex also announced a newer, more interesting feature: Watch Together. You and up to three friends, each with your own VR headsets, can sit in a virtual living room and watch movies or TV together—no matter where you are in the world. While we were impressed with the experience, it leaves us with one question: why does this have to be VR in the first place?