News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
The Best Car Desks For Workers On The Go
by Jennifer Allen on
Car desks are a great way of getting work done while on the move. Having a sturdy surface to work from makes everything note taking to lunches on the run go smoother. Here’s our pick of the best car desks out there right now.

Now You Can Get Spotify and Hulu For $12.99, If You Live In the U.S.

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

If you have a Spotify subscription, it’s not unlikely that you’d also want Hulu (or vice versa). Now, the two companies are partnering to give users a discount if you get both together.

The combined plan will cost $12.99 per month and includes Spotify Premium and the Limited Commercials Hulu plan. That last bit is important. Hulu’s normal plan is $7.99 per month and comes with some commercials both before and in the middle of episodes. You can upgrade to Hulu’s No Commercials plan for $12.99 per month, but that plan doesn’t qualify for the Spotify bundle.

This bundle was already available to students in the U.S., but now the companies are rolling it out to everyone in the country. If you don’t mind a few commercials from Hulu, and you like getting your music from Spotify, then you can sign up for the bundle at the link below.

Source: Spotify via TechCrunch

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
The Best Switch Games to Play with Friends and Family
Jennifer Allen |
It’s fun to play games together, and the holiday season is the perfect time of year to do that. With the Nintendo Switch being the ideal family console this year, we’ve looked at the best games for you to play with your friends and family, no matter what their age.
We Want These Privacy Sliders In Any Gadget With a Webcam
Eric Ravenscraft |
If you have a laptop, you have a camera pointed at your face every time you use it. This can understandably make you a little paranoid. Rather than resign yourself to assuming some government or hacker can watch you do whatever you use your laptop for, HP is adding a privacy slider to its laptops. Every device should do this.
What do you think?