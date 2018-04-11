You Can Now Get Spotify and Hulu For $12.99, If You Live In the U.S.

If you have a Spotify subscription, it’s not unlikely that you’d also want Hulu (or vice versa). Now, the two companies are partnering to give users a discount if you get both together.

The combined plan will cost $12.99 per month and includes Spotify Premium and the Limited Commercials Hulu plan. That last bit is important. Hulu’s normal plan is $7.99 per month and comes with some commercials both before and in the middle of episodes. You can upgrade to Hulu’s No Commercials plan for $12.99 per month, but that plan doesn’t qualify for the Spotify bundle.

This bundle was already available to students in the U.S., but now the companies are rolling it out to everyone in the country. If you don’t mind a few commercials from Hulu, and you like getting your music from Spotify, then you can sign up for the bundle at the link below.

Source: Spotify via TechCrunch