The 5 Best Ultra Portable Photo Printers For Speedy Snaps

Thanks to our ever present smartphones it’s easier than ever to snap tons of photos. But what about those times when you want to print one out though? We’ve tracked down some of the best ultra portable photo printers out there so you can snap and print on the go.

So what’s important when looking for ultra portable photo printer? Convenience is the most important element. You don’t want to have to set up and plug in a hefty printer every time you print a snap. Sometimes, you want it to be nearly as fast as just taking the photo. Each of the photo printers here don’t require a separate power supply, and are small and light enough to take with you whether you go. If you’re at your local coffee shop, it’s just as easy to print a beloved image out, as it is if you’re at home.

In most cases the results aren’t the same (in quality or print size) as you’d get from an actual photo shop, but when it comes to ease of use, you can’t beat these. Here’s our pick of the bunch.

Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer ($84)

Once the expert in speedy photo development and printing, Polaroid has kept up with innovations via its Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer. The device only weighs just over 6 ounces, and measures a mere 2.9 inches by 4.7 inches. It’s slight enough to easily store in your bag for those times when you want to print a photo fast. It’s also easily the most charming looking of the bunch here.

The device prints directly from your smartphone or tablet, using Bluetooth or NFC Technology. Instead of needing separate ink cartridges, it utilizes Zink paper which combines ink and paper all in one. You still get full-color prints on top of peel-back, sticky paper. Printouts take under a minute to complete. Also, 90 minutes of charging gives you enough power to print 25 sheets.

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer ($130)

Much like the Polaroid printer, the HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer utilizes Zink paper technology to minimize bulk and upkeep. Where this printer differs is with its other features. Its battery life promises enough time to print 35 images if you want. It’s also ever so slightly smaller than the Polaroid photo printer.

Elsewhere, its app support makes it easy for you to add filters, frames, stickers, or emojis to your images, so it’s a fun printer to own for all the family. It’s easy enough to manipulate your photos with a more personal style than simply printing it out verbatim. For a portable photo printer, the image quality is pretty great too.

Fujifilm INSTAX SHARE Smart Phone Printer ($147)

A familiar name in the photography world, Fuji’s INSTAX SHARE Smart Phone Printer isn’t as small as some photo printers but it’s impressively speedy. It promises a printing time of 10 seconds from print data transfer to print output. Images are high resolution with print pixels of 800×600 and 320dpi, so your results are pretty clear.

Little features like a reprint button that instantly reprints your last photo are sure to save you extra time and perfect when everybody in the photo wants a copy. An option to apply a ‘real time template’ lets you add details such as the place, weather, and temperature during when your photo was taken. It’s all fairly well thought out but, really, it’s the speed that will endear you most to this gadget. It’s great for the impatient photographer, or those just in a rush.

Prynt Case ($149)

For iPhone owners, the Prynt Pocket is a rather clever solution if you’re looking for a retro vibe. Effectively, it turns your iPhone into an instant camera. You attach the case to your phone, take the photo then hit the print button.

Originally a Kickstarter based project, it’s been quite the success story thanks, surely, to its retro design and solid app. Through its app, you can still apply filters, stickers, and frames, before printing out your creation. Also, each photo has a video saved ‘inside’ it with your friend able to use the printout in conjunction with the app to see the full video. It’s a neat twist to the regular format and quite cute if you’re trying to send a loved one something special. If you want a closer look at the Prynt, be sure to check out our full review of it here.

Photobee Portable Wifi Photo Printer ($100)

The Photobee Portable Wifi Photo Printer promises the biggest images within the ultraportable photo printer field. Printouts are sized at 2.82 in x 3.50 in, beating its competition quite noticeably. Despite such relatively big images, the device itself only weighs about 363 grams so it’s still highly portable. Each image also only takes 45 seconds to print out.

Besides that, it’s a fairly practical portable photo printer. Not much bigger than a smartphone, you can easily throw it in your bag to take wherever you need to go. Its battery lasts for more than 30 pictures, with the promise of always printing out the last photo without jamming. With a resolution of 310 dpi, combined with the enlarged picture size, results look good too.