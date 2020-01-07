The Best Cases for Your AirPods and AirPods Pro

The AirPods charging case is incredibly small, lightweight, and expensive to replace. If you want to keep it (and your AirPods or AirPods Pro) in pristine condition, then you’ll need a case for your charging case.

What to Look for in an AirPods or AirPods Pro Case

There isn’t too much variety in the world of AirPods or AirPods Pro cases. But the case that you choose can change your AirPods experience. While one case may increase the portability of your AirPods, another might make them significantly less pocket-able.

So, here are a few things to consider before buying an AirPods or AirPods Pro case:

Size : The AirPods and AirPods Pro come with impressively small charging cases. But in the world of wireless earbuds, an “impressively small” charging case is still kind of bulky. A thin silicone case can keep your AirPods safe without bulking up your pocket.

: The AirPods and AirPods Pro come with impressively small charging cases. But in the world of wireless earbuds, an “impressively small” charging case is still kind of bulky. A thin silicone case can keep your AirPods safe without bulking up your pocket. Protection : A thick case will offer more protection than a thin case. Of course, it’ll also bulk up your AirPods.

: A thick case will offer more protection than a thin case. Of course, it’ll also bulk up your AirPods. Key Rings Clips : If you’re trying to strike a balance between portability and protection, a case with a good key ring or clip may be your best bet. Most add-on AirPod cases have little belt clips or keychain rings, but some are more clip-centric than others.

: If you’re trying to strike a balance between portability and protection, a case with a good key ring or clip may be your best bet. Most add-on AirPod cases have little belt clips or keychain rings, but some are more clip-centric than others. Wireless Charging : Every pick in this article (minus the bag-sized travel case) allows for wireless charging.

: Every pick in this article (minus the bag-sized travel case) allows for wireless charging. Lightning Port Dust Covers: Charging port dust covers are hardly a necessity, but they can keep dirt and debris out of your AirPods case while it’s in your pocket. The first AirPods case in this article has a built-in dust cover, but the rest don’t. If this is a feature you want, however, you can easily get aftermarket dust covers.

Now that you know what you’re looking for, let’s get into it. Here are the best cases for the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Best Slim AirPods Case: AhaStyle Silicone Case

The AhaStyle silicone case is an obvious choice for anyone who wants an affordable, low-profile AirPods case. It’s just 1.3 millimeters thick, it has a removable key ring and belt clip, and it even has a dust cover for the AirPods charging port. And since the AhaStyle silicone case comes in a variety of colors, you aren’t just limited to boring black or white.

Best Rugged AirPods Case: Defense Trek Polycarbonate Case

If you’re looking for something a little more rugged, then the Defense Trek polycarbonate AirPods case is your best bet. It’s made from hard plastic and sports some aluminum bumpers, so your AirPods should be able to endure any kind of abuse. Plus, it comes with a solid clip that can easily be removed and is sold in a variety of awesome colors.

Best AirPods Clip Case: Twelve South AirSnap

An AirPods clip case can offer serious protection without bulking up your pocket. And Twelve South AirSnap is by far the best clip case out there right now. It’s made of quality leather (or canvas), with a strong metal snap and a swiveling clip that won’t get tangled on your pants, bag, or backpack.

Best Slim AirPods Pro Case: Doboli Silicone Case

The AirPods Pro case is already a little bulky, so a thin silicone case like the Doboli seems like a no-brainer. It’s sold in a ton of colors, is just around a milometer thick, and it has a removable keychain and belt clip. And at this price, the Doboli case is practically a steal.

Best Slim AirPods Pro Case Airpods Pro Case Cover,Doboli Silicone Protective Case for Apple Airpod Pro (Front LED Visible) Black The Doboli silicone case is super thin, let it adds an essential layer of protection to your expensive AirPods Pro case.

Best Rugged AirPods Pro Case: Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor case is a solid option for anyone who needs extra rugged protection for their AirPods Pro. It’s made from a thick rubber that absorbs shock and diffuses weight, and it has a removable clip for belts, bags, or backpacks. And since the Tough Armor case looks nothing like a typical AirPods case, it’s a great choice for commuters who want to be discreet with their expensive AirPods Pro.

Best Rugged AirPods Pro Case Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Apple Airpods Pro Case Cover with Keychain (2019) - Black The Spigen Tough Armor case dense, discreet, and has a removable belt clip. It's a great option for people who take their AirPods everywhere.

Best AirPods Pro Clip Case: Twelve South AirSnap Pro

Twelve South’s AirSnap Pro case the ultimate AirPods Pro clip case. It’s made of quality leather and has a secure clasp, so your AirPods will be well protected in any situation. Plus, it has a built-in keyring and comes with a clip and wrist strap. You could easily attach this case to your car keys, your belt, or your bag.

Best Travel Case: CaseSack Silicone Zip Case

AirPods can be hard to keep track of, especially while you’re traveling. We like to use the CaseSack silicone zip case for traveling, as it’s just roomy enough to keep your AirPods and charging accessories safe and organized. Plus, it looks like a mild-mannered toiletry bag, so you don’t have to worry as much about people stealing your AirPods.