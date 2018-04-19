News Reviews Featured on Review Geek

Intel Can’t Decide If Smart Glasses Are Cool, But We Can Help

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

They’re not. Fortunately, it seems like Intel has figured that out because, a mere two months after announcing a new smart glasses venture, the company is canning the entire project.

Just in case you’re not up to date on the latest, hottest smart glasses news, here’s the brief version: a few years ago, Google released Google Glass, and everyone roundly mocked them for sticking a camera and a prism on your face. It did not catch on and the company quietly pushed the project aside in 2015 and has been pretending they’re not doing it anymore ever since. (They are still making it, but focusing on enterprise applications.)

Naturally, in February of 2018—again, two months ago, and three years after Google Glass collapsed—Intel decided to get in on the robust smart glasses market that does not exist. They had a big profile in the Verge on their new glasses, dubbed Vaunt, which shoots light directly into your eyeballs, instead of putting a screen in front of your face.

Now, they’re canceling the entire project. Unfortunately, this means around 200 jobs will be lost, which is sad, but also a crazy number of jobs to be put towards smart glasses in 2018. This isn’t the first time a company has tried and failed to make smart glasses happen—not even the first non-Google company—and it probably won’t be the last. Maybe a day will come where smart glasses are a thing. But it is not this day.

Source: The Information via Gizmodo

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Have Formed the Perfect Streaming Trifecta
Eric Ravenscraft |
Netflix doesn’t seem to have any good movies anymore. That’s not just the vague impression you get scrolling through your feed, anymore. According to a recent report from Hub Entertainment Research, viewers aren’t looking to Netflix for movies. Those have their place at Amazon, while network shows live on Hulu. That’s the balance of the new streaming world.
10 Laptop Bag Must-Haves for Under $30
Caroline Stewart |
You’re always on the go and you practically live out of your laptop bag. Not sure what to put in it to make you the best prepared geek around? We’ve rounded up some super handy laptop bag must-haves, and all of them are under $30.
What do you think?