Intel Can’t Decide If Smart Glasses Are Cool, But We Can Help

They’re not. Fortunately, it seems like Intel has figured that out because, a mere two months after announcing a new smart glasses venture, the company is canning the entire project.

Just in case you’re not up to date on the latest, hottest smart glasses news, here’s the brief version: a few years ago, Google released Google Glass, and everyone roundly mocked them for sticking a camera and a prism on your face. It did not catch on and the company quietly pushed the project aside in 2015 and has been pretending they’re not doing it anymore ever since. (They are still making it, but focusing on enterprise applications.)

Naturally, in February of 2018—again, two months ago, and three years after Google Glass collapsed—Intel decided to get in on the robust smart glasses market that does not exist. They had a big profile in the Verge on their new glasses, dubbed Vaunt, which shoots light directly into your eyeballs, instead of putting a screen in front of your face.

Now, they’re canceling the entire project. Unfortunately, this means around 200 jobs will be lost, which is sad, but also a crazy number of jobs to be put towards smart glasses in 2018. This isn’t the first time a company has tried and failed to make smart glasses happen—not even the first non-Google company—and it probably won’t be the last. Maybe a day will come where smart glasses are a thing. But it is not this day.

Source: The Information via Gizmodo