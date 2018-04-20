Nintendo Labo Kits Are In Stores Today, Starting at $69

Earlier this year, Nintendo asked if you’d be willing to spend $70-80 on some fancy cardboard. Today, you can buy that cardboard in stores, and you totally should.

The Nintendo Labo kits are semi-educational accessories that you can build for your Nintendo Switch. They include a working piano, remote control “cars,” and a motorcycle handlebar. There’s even a cardboard version of the worst minigame in every game ever: the fishing minigame. All of that’s in the $69 Variety Kit. You can also buy the $79 kit that only includes one project, but it’s a big one: a wearable mech suit, with an accompanying giant robot game.

Both kits also include the Toy-Con Garage. Here, you can build your own Toy-Cons (which is how Nintendo refers to cardboard accessories made using the Joy-Con controllers). It will be interesting to see what types of new gizmos users around the world are able to make and you can expect a few to make their way online before too long.

If you want to pick one up, you can find them on Amazon, or in brick and mortar stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Game Stop. In my experience, multiple online orders to different retailers ended up delayed into next week, but Best Buy stores had plenty on the shelves. Your mileage may vary.