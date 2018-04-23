News Reviews Featured on Review Geek

Your T-Mobile Service Probably Got Better Last Week

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

If you’re on T-Mobile—or a smaller network that uses it, like MetroPCS or Google’s Project Fi—your cell service might’ve gotten a lot better over the last week or two.

T-Mobile announced over the weekend that it has upgraded towers in hundreds of sites with mid- and low-band frequencies. The benefits of this is technical, but the important bit is that lower frequencies allow cell signal to reach farther and penetrate buildings better. That means whether you’re in the city or the country, there will be fewer dead spots and more coverage area. Verizon in particular has had a lot of coverage in low frequency ranges but after winning a license to use low frequency spectrum at an FCC auction last year, T-Mobile is catching up.

Of course you don’t care about spectrum auctions or cell signal frequencies. What you really want to know is “Does this affect me?” Well, if the absolutely massive list of cities that have been upgraded is any indication, then the answer is probably yes. T-Mobile executive Neville Ray tweeted a gargantuan list of 260 cities that have been upgraded with mid-range frequencies and 223 cities upgraded with low frequencies. You can read the entire list at the source link below. The company says they have even more to come so if your city (somehow) isn’t on this list then just sit tight. The upgrades are coming.

Source: Android Police

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
The Game Console Shopping Guide For Parents
Eric Ravenscraft |
Alright, parents. Your kid wants a new gaming console, but you’ve got some questions. Don’t panic just yet. We’re here to address the biggest concerns you have during the harrowing ordeal of buying your child an expensive gaming gadget.
Six Of The Best In-Ear Noise Canceling Earbuds
Jennifer Allen |
Noise-cancelling earbuds deliver the benefits of noise-cancellation—so you can enjoy your commute or flight in peace—but in a tiny bundle that’s low profile and easy to pack. Hear’s our top picks to help you enjoy your tunes (and ignore the din of the subway).
What do you think?