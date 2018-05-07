The Best Cheap Non-Stick Skillets And Frying Pans For Your Kitchen

Skillets and frying pans are an everyday essential for the avid home chef. Not all pans are alike though and sometimes you don’t get what you pay for. We’ve dug deep and tracked down some of the best non-stick skillets and frying pans out there.

It’s easy to pay a lot of money for kitchen equipment but when it comes to frying pans and skillets, that’s not necessary. See, you have two main options for non-stick cooking pans—the cast iron route or the non-stick coating variety. The former is great for a long lasting tool, but it doesn’t offer a perfect non-stick surface. It also needs a lot of care and attention, and it’s heavy. If you’re willing to develop a loving long term relationship with your cookware cast iron can be forever—but not everyone wants that kind of commitment.

Non-stick coating based pans on the other hand are lightweight, require minimal care (just don’t scrape anything metal along it, and you’re good to go, basically), and they’re cheap. Their non-stick coat is near perfect, however that coating isn’t the kind of thing that’s going to last you decades. That’s why you want a cheap but effective non-stick frying pan or skillet. Whether you spend $100 on a non-stick pan or $20, eventually the coating will get damaged and it’s a lot easier to stomach replacing a cheaper pan.

In my kitchen, I have a mixture of cast-iron skillets and non-stick frying pans. It’s the best of both worlds but I tend to use the more convenient non-stick pans over cast-iron. It’s just quicker when dealing with mid week cooking and washing up. In the case of our selection, none will work on an induction hub due to the material they’re made out of, but for everyone else– they’re a kitchen essential. Here’s our pick of non-stick frying pans and skillets.

Farberware Restaurant Pro Aluminium Nonstick 8-inch Skillet ($19)

Reliable and straight to the point, the Farberware Restaurant Pro Aluminium Nonstick 8-inch Skillet does pretty much exactly what you could want. It provides even and fast heat distribution thanks to its heavy-duty aluminium construction. Its handle has a “stay-cool” property so you won’t burn your hands moving the skillet around your oven top.

It’s also oven safe up to 400F. Available in both 8 inch and 10 inch varieties, it’s good for smaller and larger meals from frittatas to morning pancakes.

Tramontina 80114/535DS Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan ($23)

Similar to the Farberware skillet, the Tramontina 80114/535DS Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan is made from commercial-grade aluminium, so it’s pretty durable. Its non-stick interior is made from reinforced PFOA-free material so nothing will stick to it—not even your eggs. It’s pretty deep too, so it’s good for all kinds of uses.

There’s a riveted cast-stainless steel handle with a removable soft-grip silicone sleeve so you can hold it securely and safely at all times, and it’s oven safe up to 400F. There’s a lifetime warranty too (and as long as you don’t abuse the pan with harsh cleaners or metal implements, you should have no problem returning it).

T-fal E76505 Ultimate Hard Anodized Scratch Resistant Titanium Nonstick Fry Pan ($25)

Throwing every buzzword possible at you, the T-fal E76505 Ultimate Hard Anodized Scratch Resistant Titanium Nonstick Fry Pan has a lot to boast about. Made from hard anodized aluminium, it’s tough and durable, with a hard titanium non-stick interior that hopes to last longer than most.

Typical of T-fal, there’s its unique thermo-spot heat indicator in the center so that you can see exactly when your frying pan has reached your desired temperature. With an anti-warp base, it’s oven safe for up to 400F, and there’s a silicone handle for comfort. Its deep lip is great for when you’re cooking up a frittata, but it also keeps your sautéed veg safe too.

GreenPan Lima 10″ Ceramic Non-Stick Open Frypan ($30)

GreenPan’s range prides itself on never using toxic chemicals or persistent pollutants. In the case of its Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Open Frypan, that means no PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium. The coating also won’t blister or peel, even if you overheat the pan mistakenly.

The ceramic coating, on top of eschewing chemicals many consumers wish to avoid, also gives the pan a stylish look. A riveted stainless steel handle provides a comfortable grip, and it’s the kind of style that you’re going to be tempted to have a kitchen full of. It’s oven safe up to 420F and will withstand temperatures up to 600F without blistering or peeling. It comes with a bamboo turner too.

Cuisinart 622-30H Chef’s Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 12-Inch Open Skillet ($35)

Pricier than other skillets here, the Cuisinart 622-30H Chef’s Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 12-Inch Open Skillet is also bigger. That makes it perfect for a chunky family frittata or just for when you’re sautéeing lots of vegetables at once. Its non-stick interior is reinforced with titanium so you won’t have to worry about anything sticking. It’s nonporous too which makes clean up duty so much faster.

A cool grip handle provides a safe means to hold the pan, without worrying about hurting your hands. It’s oven safe up to 500F too. Just don’t put it in the dishwasher to clean.

Calphalon 2 Piece Classic Nonstick Fry Pan Set ($32)

Two frying pans for the price of one? Well, yes, and the Calphalon 2 Piece Classic Nonstick Fry Pan Set is pretty good too. Each frying pan is made from durable hard-anodized aluminium construction, with a dual-layer coating. That means the food doesn’t stick and clean up is speedy.

These aren’t the most stylish looking frying pans out there, but they do the job well, providing even heat across the surface. They’re both oven safe for up to 450F with easy to grip handles. Because you get two of slightly different sizes—one is 8 inches, the other 10 inches—they’re suitably versatile for numerous different tasks.

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Skillet, 10-Inch ($20)

For a stylish and classy looking skillet, you can’t go wrong with the Ayesha Curry Home Collection Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Skillet, 10-Inch. It offers a deep lip so your food is protected, with its PFOA-free non-stick interior ensuring no nasty chemicals and quick clean up.

There’s a clear focus on the Ayesha Curry Home Collection being chic and stylish in the home, with all the range fitting perfectly into a contemporary household. It’s still practical though, with stainless steel handles and the rest of the skillet oven safe up to 500F. The company also helps support No Kid Hungry which provides up to 500,000 meals to children in need, so you’re funding a great cause.