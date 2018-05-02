A Japanese Researcher Already Made a Nintendo Labo-Controlled Wheelchair

by Jennifer Allen on
When we said that the best Nintendo Labo gadgets would be the ones you make yourself, we weren’t kidding. This Japanese researcher has already modified one to control a wheelchair.
The electric wheelchair was modified to be controlled by the Motorbike Toy-Con, which is part of the standard Variety Kit. The motion controls in the cardboard handlebars have been wired into the motors on the wheelchair itself, allowing the young man to control it by turning the device left and right, and rotating the throttle to accelerate.
This system was rigged up by Japanese inventor and researcher Kentaro Yoshifuji or OryLaboratory. You can see the wheelchair in action in the videos below
世界初！ニンテンドーラボで操作する電動車椅子。移動するための乗り物車椅子だけど、@origamicat さんの手にかかると一瞬にして「オレのバイク」に！こうなってくると車椅子ユーザーで良かったとさえ思えてきます。やっぱヒーローやな！オリィさん！任天堂×オリィ研究所 pic.twitter.com/PAuvPt2FPk
— 📭TAKERU/TK2/YUU (@Takeru_FTX) May 1, 2018
車椅子は身体が不自由な人専用の乗り物ではなく、どんな人が使ってもいい楽ししく便利な乗り物となればいいな。「みんな頑張って歩いているのに自分だけごめんなさい」と思うことが多かったという息子。颯爽と運転する姿にこみ上げた。身体の不足はネガティブなことばかりではない！@origamicat pic.twitter.com/amBduVvfGN
— 📭TAKERU/TK2/YUU (@Takeru_FTX) May 2, 2018
心臓の病で車椅子ユーザーの13歳インターンの為に、皆でNintendo labのバイクキットで操作できる車椅子を作った。
バイク感覚で操作できて楽しい。 pic.twitter.com/MGvN2H3qH9
— 吉藤オリィ（オリィ研究所 所長） (@origamicat) May 1, 2018
Obviously, this is a pretty advanced project for the Nintendo Labo. You might not be able to go build this yourself, but it’s a great example of the kind of things that people can make with Nintendo’s new building platform.
Source: Kotaku
