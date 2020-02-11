Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode Is Rolling out to OnePlus Devices

If you own a OnePlus 3 or newer OnePlus phone, you’ll soon have access to Google’s Ambient Mode when you plug in your device. The two companies worked together to enable the feature, and now it’s rolling out to OnePlus users. With Ambient Mode, you can control your smart home devices from a convenient screen when you plug in your phone.

Ambient Mode for Android phones is similar to what you get on Nest Home and other Google-powered smart displays. When you plug in your phone, you’ll have access to two screens.

The first is a lock screen option that, much like smart displays, will show you time in large numbers or a Google Photos slideshow. You’ll see notifications at the bottom of your display and a quick shortcut to open Google Assistant. Tapping the quick action key takes you to the second screen.

Here, you’ll find the classic Google Assistant cards interface with calendar notifications and weather information. You can also control smart home devices connected to Assistant, all from one convenient location.

OnePlus says the feature is rolling out to users in stages and may take up to a week to show up. When it does, you’ll see a prompt to turn Ambient Mode on next time you plug in your phone.

If you’d like, you can also manually turn on the setting (if you have it) by opening the Google App and going to More > Settings > Google Assistant > Select the Assistant tab > then select Phone under the Devices category.

You’ll need to be on at least a OnePlus 3 phone or newer and running Android Oreo to get the feature.