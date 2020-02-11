X
Popular Searches

Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode Is Rolling out to OnePlus Devices

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

If you own a OnePlus 3 or newer OnePlus phone, you’ll soon have access to Google’s Ambient Mode when you plug in your device. The two companies worked together to enable the feature, and now it’s rolling out to OnePlus users. With Ambient Mode, you can control your smart home devices from a convenient screen when you plug in your phone.

Ambient Mode for Android phones is similar to what you get on Nest Home and other Google-powered smart displays. When you plug in your phone, you’ll have access to two screens.

The first is a lock screen option that, much like smart displays, will show you time in large numbers or a Google Photos slideshow. You’ll see notifications at the bottom of your display and a quick shortcut to open Google Assistant. Tapping the quick action key takes you to the second screen.

Here, you’ll find the classic Google Assistant cards interface with calendar notifications and weather information. You can also control smart home devices connected to Assistant, all from one convenient location.

OnePlus says the feature is rolling out to users in stages and may take up to a week to show up. When it does, you’ll see a prompt to turn Ambient Mode on next time you plug in your phone.

If you’d like, you can also manually turn on the setting (if you have it) by opening the Google App and going to More > Settings > Google Assistant > Select the Assistant tab > then select Phone under the Devices category.

You’ll need to be on at least a OnePlus 3 phone or newer and running Android Oreo to get the feature.

via OnePlus

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Which Galaxy S20 Model Should You Buy?
Michael Crider |
If you already have your heart set on the new Samsung flagship phone, you’ve made up your mind about your brand. But you still have to deal with a choice between three pricey models: the standard S20, the larger S20+, and the gigantic S20 Ultra. Which one is for you? Let’s break it down.
Andy Rubin’s Startup, Essential Products, is Shutting Down
Josh Hendrickson |
After briefly teasing one of the wildest phones we’ve seen in years, Essential Products announced today the company is shutting down. Founded by Andy Rubin, often regarded as the “Father of Android,” the company never really got off the ground. The first Essential phone looked dated on release, and its latest “Project Gem” phone never even saw the light of day.
Get Ready for Lots of Technology Delays and Shortages This Year
Michael Crider |
In a little less than two weeks, Review Geek was going to attend Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It’s one of the highlights of the year in terms of tech shows, a showcase for all the phones coming up in the summer. But as of Monday, we’re not going because neither are significant players like LG, Amazon, Sony, and NVIDIA.
GSMA Cancels Mobile World Congress Due to Coronavirus Danger
Michael Crider |
After a week of major mobile industry players pulling out or reducing presence at Mobile World Congress, the trade show has been cancelled. GSMA, the industry body that puts on the show, said that health and travel concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak have made it “impossible” to hold the show, previously scheduled for next weekend in Barcelona.
The Galaxy S20 Proves That Foldable Phones Are the Future
Cameron Summerson |
Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 family of phones earlier this week at an event in San Francisco. And as impressive as they are, they’re also not very exciting. Don’t get me wrong—they look great. But the fact of the matter is that incremental screen updates, processor speed bumps, and trivial camera upgrades just aren’t what everyone wants to talk about anymore.