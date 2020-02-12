X
Popular Searches

“And Yet It Hurt” Is a Game You Play in Notepad and You Should Download It

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

What if you could play a video game inside Notepad? Usually, I’d add in the classic meme, “said nobody ever,” but in this case, someone asked the question. Daniël Haazen, otherwise known as Sheepolution, had the idea and set out on a three-year quest to make it happen. The final product, titled And yet it hurt, is an ASCII art style RPG you play entirely in Notepad. Or well, almost.

When Daniël set out to create a game played in Notepad, he immediately realized there would be a problem he couldn’t get around. To play, you would need to open text files, read, make changes, and save. Then Notepad would need to recognize those changes and act upon them accordingly.

That was the first problem: Notepad doesn’t check for updates to files. So the player would need to close and open files after every change, which would be inconvenient. The solution Daniël landed on was to leave Notepad and move to the freeware program, Notepad++. Notepad++ does detect changes in files and act upon them, which solves that problem. Daniël skinned Notepad++ to look like Notepad and moved on to creating the game.

If you’re a little disappointed that you can’t play the game in Notepad, don’t be. If you really wanted to, you could open all the files in Notepad, make changes, save, close the files, and reopen. It’s perfectly playable but incredibly inconvenient. It’s better to go with Daniël’s solution.

Once you’re into the game, the story presents you with a tale as old as time. You (you get the name the player, and choose gender), are the child of tailor parents in a medieval setting. One day while you’re out delivering clothes to customers, a dragon burns down your home killing your parents.

After a few days of sulking, you come to an obvious conclusion. You have to kill the dragon in revenge. You get a few quick fighting lessons, and then you’re off to the next town to buy weapons and start your quest.

The methods of playing the game are novel. You’ll want to keep the Notepad interface and a folder full of the game’s files open side by side. When you want to move to a new location, find the file (a text file named home, or weapon shop, etc.) and drag it to Notepad.

You’ll collect weapons, armor, items, and increase your health. Blocking attacks is as simple as deleting information from a file fast enough. Attacking involves adding data to a file. It’s all very straight forward.

I haven’t played through the entire game yet (I had to write this article after all), but I’ve enjoyed the simple story for what it is, and more importantly, the novelty of playing in a new and unique way.

You might be wondering how much the game costs. You get to decide! Daniël uploaded the game to itch.io where you can choose what to donate—if anything at all. He also uploaded the source code to GitHub, which is pretty awesome. And you can read about his efforts at his blog. If you’re on the fence, maybe try it for free. If you find it’s worth the time, go back and tip Daniël for his efforts.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
The Galaxy S20 Proves That Foldable Phones Are the Future
Cameron Summerson |
Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 family of phones earlier this week at an event in San Francisco. And as impressive as they are, they’re also not very exciting. Don’t get me wrong—they look great. But the fact of the matter is that incremental screen updates, processor speed bumps, and trivial camera upgrades just aren’t what everyone wants to talk about anymore.
GSMA Cancels Mobile World Congress Due to Coronavirus Danger
Michael Crider |
After a week of major mobile industry players pulling out or reducing presence at Mobile World Congress, the trade show has been cancelled. GSMA, the industry body that puts on the show, said that health and travel concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak have made it “impossible” to hold the show, previously scheduled for next weekend in Barcelona.
The Best Switch Games to Play On the Go
Eric Ravenscraft |
The Switch is designed from the ground up with portability in mind. That doesn’t mean that all of its games are, though. The best portable games are the ones you can play for a few minutes at a time, without using motion controls, and pause without losing your place. Here are the games we’ve found that fit that bill.
Andy Rubin’s Startup, Essential Products, is Shutting Down
Josh Hendrickson |
After briefly teasing one of the wildest phones we’ve seen in years, Essential Products announced today the company is shutting down. Founded by Andy Rubin, often regarded as the “Father of Android,” the company never really got off the ground. The first Essential phone looked dated on release, and its latest “Project Gem” phone never even saw the light of day.