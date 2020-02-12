Deal Alert: You Can Buy Dell’s XPS 13 for $800 Today ($400 Off)

Dell’s XPS 13 series of laptops is easily one of the best Windows laptops on the market. Thanks to its “InfinityEdge” display, you get a 13-inch screen in a machine body comparable to most 11-inch laptops. But you pay for all that beauty and perfection—to the tune of $1,200. But right now, you can grab it for $800, which is practically a steal.

The Dell XPS 13 is a solid machine, and it should be for the usual price. You get a 13-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution non-touch display, a 10th Generation Intel i5 processor, a 256 GB SSD drive, and 8 GBs of RAM. Unless you’re looking for a gaming machine, that should keep up with most things you throw at it.

And when you want to increase your productivity, the machine’s two Thunderbolt 3 ports will let you bump up your display area easily. The main drawback (besides lack of touch if that’s your thing) is usually the price. At $1,200, it ain’t cheap.

But, with President’s Day approaching, Dell is in the mood for sales. And right now the laptop is $400 off, bringing it down to $800. At that price, you could normally expect a chunky Windows machine with a slow hard drive. If you want a touchscreen, you can have it for $50 more.

If you want it, you better act fast. Dell is only offering the XPS 13 at this price in limited quantities. So jump on it now.