X
Popular Searches

Deal Alert: You Can Buy Dell’s XPS 13 for $800 Today ($400 Off)

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

A Dell XPS 13 laptop seen from the back.

Dell’s XPS 13 series of laptops is easily one of the best Windows laptops on the market. Thanks to its “InfinityEdge” display, you get a 13-inch screen in a machine body comparable to most 11-inch laptops. But you pay for all that beauty and perfection—to the tune of $1,200. But right now, you can grab it for $800, which is practically a steal.

The Dell XPS 13 is a solid machine, and it should be for the usual price. You get a 13-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution non-touch display, a 10th Generation Intel i5 processor, a 256 GB SSD drive, and 8 GBs of RAM. Unless you’re looking for a gaming machine, that should keep up with most things you throw at it.

And when you want to increase your productivity, the machine’s two Thunderbolt 3 ports will let you bump up your display area easily. The main drawback (besides lack of touch if that’s your thing) is usually the price. At $1,200, it ain’t cheap.

But, with President’s Day approaching, Dell is in the mood for sales. And right now the laptop is $400 off, bringing it down to $800. At that price, you could normally expect a chunky Windows machine with a slow hard drive. If you want a touchscreen, you can have it for $50 more.

If you want it, you better act fast. Dell is only offering the XPS 13 at this price in limited quantities. So jump on it now.

Buy on Dell
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Here’s Everything You Can Do With the Galaxy S20’s Cameras
Andrew Heinzman |
Samsung’s new S20 phones look conventional, but they pack incredibly beefy cameras and are filled with new AI-powered features. The company even claims that its Unpacked event was filmed on an S20 device. But what does that mean? What are the Galaxy S20’s camera specs, and what special things can you do with them?
“And Yet It Hurt” Is a Game You Play in Notepad and You Should Download It
Josh Hendrickson |
What if you could play a video game inside Notepad? Usually, I’d add in the classic meme, “said nobody ever,” but in this case, someone asked the question. Daniël Haazen, otherwise known as Sheepolution, had the idea and set out on a three-year quest to make it happen. The final product, titled And yet it hurt, is an ASCII art style RPG you play entirely in Notepad. Or well, almost.
GSMA Cancels Mobile World Congress Due to Coronavirus Danger
Michael Crider |
After a week of major mobile industry players pulling out or reducing presence at Mobile World Congress, the trade show has been cancelled. GSMA, the industry body that puts on the show, said that health and travel concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak have made it “impossible” to hold the show, previously scheduled for next weekend in Barcelona.
The Best Gifts for LEGO Lovers (That Aren’t LEGO Sets)
Michael Crider |
LEGO mania has swept over the world of toys and popular culture, and now there are plenty of LEGO lovers who are all grown up. The classic sets come in all shapes, sizes, and prices and make great gifts. But if you’re looking for something a little more creative for the LEGO fan in your life, check out our selections below.
Get Ready for Lots of Technology Delays and Shortages This Year
Michael Crider |
In a little less than two weeks, Review Geek was going to attend Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It’s one of the highlights of the year in terms of tech shows, a showcase for all the phones coming up in the summer. But as of Monday, we’re not going because neither are significant players like LG, Amazon, Sony, and NVIDIA.
The Galaxy S20 Proves That Foldable Phones Are the Future
Cameron Summerson |
Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 family of phones earlier this week at an event in San Francisco. And as impressive as they are, they’re also not very exciting. Don’t get me wrong—they look great. But the fact of the matter is that incremental screen updates, processor speed bumps, and trivial camera upgrades just aren’t what everyone wants to talk about anymore.