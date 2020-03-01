X
Popular Searches

6 Great Fidget Toys for the Anxious and Bored

Eric Schoon @ericpschoon
A closeup of a man playing with a fidget cube
Mercury Green/Shutterstock.com

Fidgeting is something I’ve always done to relieve anxiety and boredom, and there’s a chance you do the same. And while in the past the best fidgeting options available were tapping your foot or banging your pencil against the desk, today we have less bothersome options help alleviate this stress.

Most fidget toys made today are minimal, non-distracting, and nearly silent. You can safely use them in quiet environments without bothering those around you. So, we gathered six fidget toys that do just that while still being relaxing to use.

A Normal Fidget Spinner: ATESSON Fidget Spinner

ATESSON Fidget Spinner
ATESSON

Ever since their random explosion in popularity a couple of years back, there has been a seemingly endless number of companies producing fidget spinners. We chose Atesson’s specifically for its balance of quality and price. Unlike most spinners you find, which are typically made out of cheap plastic, this is made out of solid aluminum. This gives it a good weight in the hands and helps to ensure longevity.

The spinner comes in three different colors: blue, pink, and silver.

A Normal Fidget Spinner

ATESSON Fidget Spinner Toy 4 to 10 Min Spins Ultra Durable Stainless Steel Bearing High Speed Precision Metal Material Hand Spinner Focus Anxiety Stress Relief Boredom Killing Time Toys Rose Gold

This spinner stands apart from the massive amount of cheap plastic spinners.

   Shop Now   

$14.99
More offers

A Less Than Normal Fidget Spinner: Duomishu Fidget Spinner

Duomishu Fidget Spinner
Duomishu

If you’re not a fan of standard fidget spinners, then Duomishu’s will give you a slight twist on the concept. This spinner uses a branching three-weight design to give a sort of “double pendulum” effect while spinning. This gives a very different feel in the hand and should definitely be tried if regular fidget spinners have never worked for you. The spinner is made out of stainless steel, which gives it this great industrial look.

A Less Than Normal Fidget Spinner

Anti-Anxiety Fidget Spinner, Fidget Hand Toys Focus Finger Spinning Toy for Kid and Adult Relieving Stress Boredom ADHD Autism

While this design may be unorthodox, it gives a different feel for those not impressed by normal fidget spinners.

   Shop Now   

$16.90
More offers

Best of the Cubes: PILPOC theFube Fidget Cube

PILPOC theFube Fidget Cube
PILPOC

Fidget cubes are another popular form of fidget toy, and we went with PILPOC’s specifically for the additional options you have when purchasing. The standard cube (available in either black and blue or white and blue) has six different toys: two discs to spin, gears to shift, buttons to click, and switches to flip. They also offer a fidget dodecagon (available in black and green) that has 12 different toys.

While the dodecagon may seem like the immediately better option because you are getting more toys with it, it should be noted that due to its odd shape it might be uncomfortable to carry in your pocket.

Regardless of which one you go with, you’ll be getting a high-quality fidget toy with a lot of options. The cube and dodecagon both have a soft silicone finish, and also come with protective carrying cases for travel.

Best of the Cubes

PILPOC theFube Fidget Cube - Premium Quality Fidget Cube Ball with Exclusive Protective Case, Stress Relief Toy (Black & Blue)

We selected this cube among the many others for its soft silicone finish and additional options when purchasing.

   Shop Now   

$12.99
More offers

A Pen That Clicks, Spins, and More: ZOON Fidget Pen

ZOON Fidget Pen
ZOON

If you want a fidget toy that’s a bit more understated than a brightly colored cube, the ZOON fidget pen shouldn’t draw any stares. It looks like a normal pen for the most part, while still having a good selection of fidget toys. The click-down top of the pen has a built-in spin disc, a switch is integrated on the side, a rollerball that double acts as a button below it, and even the pen clip is detachable so you can flick it.

While the actual pen itself won’t blow you away, it’s still good enough for quick notes. The entire thing has a soft finish that makes it pleasing to hold. You can get this pen in four different colors (black, gray, red, and pink), and it comes with three additional ink refills (and it uses standard 12 cm ballpoint ink refills, which are easy to come across).

A Pen That Clicks, Spins, and More

Fidget Pen - 3 Extra Blue and Black Refill - 8 In 1 Features (New Gen) – Professional Looking Ballpoint Pen for Adults & Kids in a Regular Size - by Zoon (Black)

If you don't want a fidget toy that will attract stares, the ZOON Fidget Pen keeps things low-key.

   Shop Now   

$14.29
More offers

Sometimes, Simple Is Best: SMALL FISH Infinity Cube

SMALL FISH Infinity Cube
SMALL FISH

If you’ve been looking at all the toys mentioned so far and are thinking you don’t want to carry around some hodgepodge of buttons and discs, this Infinity Cube will give you satisfying fidgeting the simplest way possible. You can fold the Infinity Cube an endless number of ways, which is surprisingly satisfying. And don’t worry, while the constant folding might seem like it could be noisy, the cube is quiet.

Sometimes, Simple is Best

Infinity Cube Fidget Toy, Sensory Tool EDC Fidgeting Game for Kids and Adults, Cool Mini Gadget Best for Stress and Anxiety Relief and Kill Time, Unique Idea that is Light on the Fingers and Hands

When it comes to fidgeting, there is nothing simpler than the Infinity Cube.

   Shop Now   

$9.95
More offers

A Pen Made Out of Magnets, Because Why Not: Dovital Magnetic Polar Pen

Dovital Magnetic Polar Pen
Dovital

While on the surface, a pen made out of smaller magnets might seem like an odd thing to exist in the world, it is actually really great for just playing around with. The simple act of separating and rejoining the magnets can be satisfying, and if you’re dedicated enough you can even create little structures and objects like the magnet man pictured above.

Because of the magnets, the pen is modular so you can do stuff like add a stylus tip at the end for use with touchscreens. It even comes with a little carrying case to store all the modular bits and bobs inside, which is useful because you would definitely lose them without it.

A Pen Made out of Magnets, Because Why Not

Magnetic Polar Pen, Stylus Pen, Magnet Gel Pen and Touch Screen Pen, Fidget Toy, can be Transformed into a Variety of Creative (Silver)

This pen is satisfying to take apart, modular, and even opens the door to some creativity.

   Shop Now   

$22.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Eric Schoon Eric Schoon
Eric Schoon is a writer for Reviewgeek and has spent most of his life thinking about and analyzing products of all shapes and sizes. Whether it's physical or digital he'll enjoy finding its greatest strengths and weaknesses. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
5 Games You Can Use the Konami Code in This Weekend
Josh Hendrickson |
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the now-famous “Konami Code,” passed away recently, much to the sadness of gamers everywhere. So this weekend, why not honor him by playing a few of your favorite games and throwing the Konami code at them? You’d be surprised how often it will work. We have five suggestions if you aren’t sure where to start.
Newly Upgraded Android Malware Can Steal Your Google Authenticator Codes
Josh Hendrickson |
The Cerebrus Android malware has been around since the middle of 2019, but like all software (good or bad), it keeps improving over time. Researchers at ThreadFabric have been examining a new variant and discovered several frightening capabilities. It can steal your Google Authenticator codes, record your input in banking apps, unlock your phone, and even remotely control it.
Someone Put a Nest Mini in a Rotary Phone Because Why Not?
Josh Hendrickson |
Sometimes you get an idea in your head, and there’s no getting it out until you follow through. You do things on a whim because you feel like it, and maybe things work out. That’s basically the history of how How-To Geek came to be, and we’re guessing that’s why someone would stick a Nest Mini in a rotary phone. And you know what? Surprisingly, it works.