This Wyze Starter Kit Is the Easiest Way to Begin Your Smart Home Adventure

The world of smart homes often feels like a confusing walled garden. But with the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack, everything is cheap and simple. For just $100, you get eight smart home products that are easy to set up and offer a straightforward path toward smart routines and home automation.

This starter pack includes a mess of our favorite Wyze products. You get three smart bulbs, two smart plugs, an indoor smart camera , a set of four Wyze sensors, and a Micro-SD Card (for storing extra video in the Wyze camera). If you’re just getting into smart homes, then this is a no-brainer.

Save a Little Money, Save a Lot of Time

At a glance, one might assume that the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a cheap alternative to individually packaged Wyze products. But that isn’t necessarily the case. Wyze already sells its smart home products at ultra-competitive prices, so the company can’t really go any lower. Altogether, the Wyze Smart Home Starter Kit is only $20 cheaper than the sum of its parts (and that’s mostly in shipping costs).

That $20 discount is nice, but we’re more interested in the convenience-factor of the Wyze starter pack. The world of smart homes is notoriously opaque, especially when you’re just starting out. Instead of spending a whole day researching smart home products, you can buy this kit and know that each piece of the puzzle will work together flawlessly. You can set up everything within one app (the Wyze app on iOS/Android), and you can get a good feel for how smart home automation and routines improve the quality of your living space.

And while this starter pack isn’t that much cheaper than a set of individually packaged Wyze products, it’s considerably cheaper than anything that Wyze’s competitors have to offer. This is something we’ve mused on in the past—Wyze’s smart plugs, smart bulbs , smart cameras, and smart sensors are outrageously affordable, and they don’t skimp on any features. These products already offer the easiest and cheapest entryway to the world of smart homes, so why not buy them all in one convenient package?

What Can You Do With the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack?

Each item in the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack can operate on its own. The smart bulbs can automate your living room lights, the smart plugs can power down your media center, and the smart camera and sensors can act as a simple indoor security system. There’s no shame in separating these products across your home. Still, they work best when they’re used in conjunction with one another, like the cells in a futuristic smart organism.

You could, for example, program your porch light to turn on when your Wyze sensors detect that the back door has opened. Or, you could program your smart plugs to power down the media center when the Wyze camera hasn’t detected motion for a few hours.

The possibilities are totally endless. And since all of these products are from one company, it’s easy to link them together through a single app (or smart assistant). Of course, once you get used to your Wyze starter kit, you’ll probably want to expand your smart home even further. So what should you buy next?

The Journey Doesn’t End Here!

Since you’re starting your smart home journey with Wyze, it only makes sense to commit to the brand. After all, Wyze’s smart home products are the most affordable on the market, and the company doesn’t sacrifice any features to hit that low price point.

But before you buy another starter kit or a handful of individual Wyze cameras, sensors, bulbs, and plugs, we suggest investing in a smart speaker or smart display. Affordable smart speakers like the Google Nest Mini and the Echo Dot allow you to control your smart home with the sound of your voice, and they can bridge the gap between differently-branded smart home products.

Smart displays, like the Google Nest Hub and the Echo Show, offer the same features as smart speakers. But they also have built-in displays. They can act as control centers for your smart home, and they can even stream video right from your Wyze cameras. On top of that, smart displays can act as digital photo frames, video-call machines, or miniature Netflix hubs.

If you want a smart home product that Wyze doesn’t offer yet, like a smart doorbell or a colored smart bulb, then you’ll have to venture out toward a different brand. Or, you can just keep an eye on the Wyze update page for new products that the company plans to release in the future (like the Wyze Lock, a colored Wyze bulb, and a smart doorbell).