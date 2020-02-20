X
Popular Searches

You Can Now Markup and Modify PDFs in Google Drive Using Adobe Acrobat

Justin Duino @jaduino
Adobe Acrobat for Google Drive
Adobe

PDF is a widely popular document format, but it can sometimes be different to work with. Thankfully, Adobe is partnering with Google to make it easier to view and modify PDFs through Drive.

By adding the new Adobe app to their browser, users can right-click on documents, open the file with Acrobat, and view, search, and markup PDFs for free. Customers with a paid Acrobat account have access to the following premium features:

  • Create high-quality PDFs that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts
  • Modify and organize existing PDFs by deleting, reordering and rotating
  • Combine multiple file types including PDF, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Microsoft Office, image, text, and Adobe design files into a single PDF to save or share
  • Export PDFs into editable Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or RTF files while preserving fonts, formatting, and layouts
  • Send a document for e-signature and track its progress
  • Automatically save all changes back to Drive

You might have noticed something missing: PDF editing. Whether you’re using the free integration or are signed into a paid Adobe account, you won’t be able to add or remove text or change the document’s layout.

Check out the Adobe Acrobat integration in action below:

You can add the Adobe integration to your free Google account right now directly from the G Suite Marketplace. If your organization utilizes paid G Suite accounts, your IT department might need to enable the app.

READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Amazon’s Anker Deal of the Day Features Some Actual Deals
Josh Hendrickson |
Amazon is running another set of Anker deals today, and if you pay close attention, some of the discounts are worth your time. Top of the list is the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, followed by a USB-C to Lightning Cable, and two power strips offered at their lower prices ever. But you can skip the other deals.
The 4 Best Bluetooth Speakers for Your Bathroom
Eric Schoon |
Whether you’re listening to a news report while brushing your teeth or listening to your favorite songs in the shower, a bathroom speaker is a great way to breathe some life into your morning routine. But there are a lot of options out there, so we found the best ones and broke down what makes them so great.
The BenQ HT3550 Review: Budget 4K Projector Champ
Russ Houberg |
We recently looked at several 4K projectors to identify the best (relatively) inexpensive light cannons for your viewing pleasure, and found that the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB provided the best quality and feature set for a reasonable cost. But we have a challenger! The BenQ CinePrime HT3550 is designed to knock off the champ with similar performance and a much lower cost!
Rumor: Verizon May Kill Its Pixel Partnership
Josh Hendrickson |
While the Pixel’s camera capabilities outclass nearly every other phone on the market, the rest of the hardware leaves a lot to be desired. That fact, among other reasons, may have contributed to lackluster sales. Now, according to Android Police, Verizon may pass on carrying future Pixel phones. If true, it would be a large blow to Google’s hardware ambitions. For its part, Verizon is already denying the rumor.