You Can Now Markup and Modify PDFs in Google Drive Using Adobe Acrobat

PDF is a widely popular document format, but it can sometimes be different to work with. Thankfully, Adobe is partnering with Google to make it easier to view and modify PDFs through Drive.

By adding the new Adobe app to their browser, users can right-click on documents, open the file with Acrobat, and view, search, and markup PDFs for free. Customers with a paid Acrobat account have access to the following premium features:

Create high-quality PDFs that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts

Modify and organize existing PDFs by deleting, reordering and rotating

Combine multiple file types including PDF, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Microsoft Office, image, text, and Adobe design files into a single PDF to save or share

Export PDFs into editable Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or RTF files while preserving fonts, formatting, and layouts

Send a document for e-signature and track its progress

Automatically save all changes back to Drive

You might have noticed something missing: PDF editing. Whether you’re using the free integration or are signed into a paid Adobe account, you won’t be able to add or remove text or change the document’s layout.

Check out the Adobe Acrobat integration in action below:

You can add the Adobe integration to your free Google account right now directly from the G Suite Marketplace. If your organization utilizes paid G Suite accounts, your IT department might need to enable the app.