News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
Smart Watches for Children Are Dangerous Garbage
by Jason Fitzpatrick on
A recent analysis of popular smart watches intended for children has revealed that the fledgling market is littered with devices that, at best, fail to deliver on promised features and, at worst, have serious privacy and security flaws that should give any parent pause.

The Kindle Is Ten Years Old, and Amazon’s Celebrating With $30 Off a Few Models

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

It’s been nearly ten years since the first Amazon Kindle came out, with the explicit purpose of destroying physical books forever. Now that we’ve lived in the post-paper dystopia for a decade, Amazon is celebrating with $30 off a few select Kindle models.

Technically, the Kindle’s birthday is next month on  November 19th, but far be it from us to turn down a decent deal because Amazon forgot when its own product’s anniversary. If you’re looking for a new Kindle, you can score the following deals:

  • The regular Kindle for $49.99, normally $79.99. This model has the basic e-ink screen with no frills.
  • The Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99, normally $119.99. This one has a 300ppi screen and a light built-in for night time reading.
  • The Kindle Voyage for $169.99, normally $199.99. This is the Kindle for those who want the nicest, most luxurious model. It has a crisp screen, an adaptive reading light, and pressure sensitive edges you can lightly press to turn the page.

Unfortunately, all of these prices are for the “Special Offers” models. Which is Amazon’s fancy way of saying you can get a Kindle for slightly cheaper as long as you don’t mind some ads. If you want a Kindle without ads, you can get one now for $69.99, but there’s no comparable deal for non-Offers versions of the Paperwhite or Voyage. Still, if you can stomach a few ads (or don’t mind paying an extra $20 for the regular Kindle), it’s a decent deal.

Yes, you will also like these:
Best USB Car Chargers
Jason Fitzpatrick |
The built-in USB ports in cars are notoriously under powered (and for anybody with multiple gadgets and passengers, notoriously under abundant). Stop wasting time with your car’s built-in ports and start using these high power aftermarket chargers.
What do you think?