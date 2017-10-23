The Kindle Is Ten Years Old, and Amazon’s Celebrating With $30 Off a Few Models

It’s been nearly ten years since the first Amazon Kindle came out, with the explicit purpose of destroying physical books forever. Now that we’ve lived in the post-paper dystopia for a decade, Amazon is celebrating with $30 off a few select Kindle models.

Technically, the Kindle’s birthday is next month on November 19th, but far be it from us to turn down a decent deal because Amazon forgot when its own product’s anniversary. If you’re looking for a new Kindle, you can score the following deals:

The regular Kindle for $49.99 , normally $79.99. This model has the basic e-ink screen with no frills.

The Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 , normally $119.99. This one has a 300ppi screen and a light built-in for night time reading.

The Kindle Voyage for $169.99, normally $199.99. This is the Kindle for those who want the nicest, most luxurious model. It has a crisp screen, an adaptive reading light, and pressure sensitive edges you can lightly press to turn the page.

Unfortunately, all of these prices are for the “Special Offers” models. Which is Amazon’s fancy way of saying you can get a Kindle for slightly cheaper as long as you don’t mind some ads. If you want a Kindle without ads, you can get one now for $69.99, but there’s no comparable deal for non-Offers versions of the Paperwhite or Voyage. Still, if you can stomach a few ads (or don’t mind paying an extra $20 for the regular Kindle), it’s a decent deal.