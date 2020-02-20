Here’s Where and When You Can Pre-Order The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and Ultra

We’re still two weeks away from the official launch of the Galaxy S20 5G series, but carriers and retail stores are already putting the handsets up for pre-order. If you don’t want to wait until March 6, 2020, to order your next smartphone, here are the best deals you can get on the latest Samsung devices.

But first, let’s do a quick rundown of each phone’s specs:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 6.2-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display (3200×1440) 10MP front-facing camera 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, 64MP telephoto camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU 12GB of RAM 128GB of storage (with microSD card expansion) 4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 6.7-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display (3200×1440) 10MP front-facing camera 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, 64MP telephoto, DepthVision camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU 12GB of RAM 4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 6.9-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display (3200×1440) 40MP front-facing camera 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP wide-angle, 48MP telephoto, DepthVision camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU 12GB or 16GB of RAM 5000mAh battery



Here are the best pre-order deals that have been unveiled so far. We will update this post if more retailers or carriers announce availability.

AT&T

As you would expect, AT&T will be selling all three versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20. Although you can buy any of the phones outright for the full retail price, AT&T will be offering 30 month, 0 percent interest financing options that you can take advantage of.

Galaxy S20: $33.34/month for 30 months

Galaxy S20+: $40/month for 30 months

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $46.67/month for 30 months

The carrier is also offering new customers the Galaxy S20 for free or a Galaxy S20+ for $200 when sign up for an AT&T Unlimited Extra or AT&T Unlimited Elite plan. You will also need to port over an existing number, purchase the phone on an installment plan, and trade-in an eligible phone to take advantage of this deal.

AT&T will begin accepting pre-orders on Feb. 21.

Best Buy

In addition to being a one-stop-shop for those looking to buy the Galaxy S20 lineup unlocked or on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, Best Buy is the only place that you can purchase the Aura Blue colorway. By pre-ordering your device here, you will get $200 in credit that can be used on Samsung’s website.

If you have an eligible phone to trade-in, you can get up to $850 off when purchasing one of the new S20 phones. You can find Best Buy’s advertised prices after the discount below:

Galaxy S20: $149.99 ($6.24/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20+: $349.99 ($14.58/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $549.99 ($22.91/month for 24 months)

Pre-orders start at 12:01 a.m. ET on Feb. 21.

Boost Mobile

Unfortunately, Boost Mobile, a pre-paid carrier on Sprint’s network, won’t be offering any pre-order discounts. Additionally, it will only be selling the baseline Galaxy S20.

Boost Mobile will start taking orders on March 6.

Samsung

Ordering your Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra from Samsung might be the easiest and most cost-efficient way to purchase your new smartphone. Not only can you order the device for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, or Unlocked, but you also get one of the best trade-in offers and online credits that can be spent on a separate purchase.

Speaking of which, below is how much credit Samsung will give you for pre-order a Galaxy S20. You can use the credit on its website on future purchases. Perfect for those looking to pick up an official case.

$100 credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20

$150 credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20+

$200 credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Additionally, Samsung is offering up to $700 off the cost of the handset when you trade in an eligible smartphone. Expect $600 to $700 on current-gen products like the Galaxy Note 10 and iPhone 11 Pro. The value drops significantly for older devices.

You can head to Samsung’s website right now to reserve your Galaxy S20. Pre-orders begin on Feb. 21.

Sam’s Club

If you have a Sam’s Club membership, you might have some interest in the pre-order deals the retailer is offering. Just like Best Buy, Sam’s Club is giving customers a $200 credit for Samsung’s website. But on top of that, you’ll also get a $200 eGift card to be used at Sam’s Club.

Do take note that Sam’s Club will require that the Galaxy S20 be purchased on an installment plan for AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, or a two-year agreement with U.S. Cellular.

Pre-orders opened on Feb. 12 with the deals good through March 1.

Sprint

Sprint hasn’t announced if it will offer any pre-order deals. We do know that the carrier will carry the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. It’s also likely that customers will be able to use all three handsets with the company’s 18-month Sprint Flex lease plans.

T-Mobile

Just like the other major carriers, the Un-Carrier will be offering pretty much every Galaxy S20 model available. Customers can either choose to purchase their device outright or finance it through one of T-Mobile’s 0 percent interest plans:

Galaxy S20: $0 down ($41.67/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20+: $150 down ($50/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $200 down ($58.24/month for 24 months)

T-Mobile is offering a couple of deals for those looking to pre-order. First, customers can get up to half off the price of the Galaxy S20 by trading in an eligible handset. Second, the Un-Carrier has a BOGO promo of up to $1,000 off when a new line is added. This means you can get a second Galaxy S20 for free. And lastly, T-Mobile is offering up to $200 in credit towards Samsung’s website.

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S20 on Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET / 9:01 p.m. PT. Units will be available in-store on March 6.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular customers will be able to purchase all three Galaxy S20 variants on the network’s standard 30-month financing plans and get $200 the price of the handset. New customers that switch to the carrier are eligible for $500 off.

Galaxy S20: $33.30/month for 30 months

Galaxy S20+: $36.63/month for 30 months (128GB) or $44.99/month for 30 months (512GB)

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $43.30/month for 30 months (128GB) or $53.33/month for 30 months (512GB)

As with everyone else, U.S. Cellular is offering up to $200 in credit towards Samsung’s website when you pre-order a handset starting on Feb. 21. The offer expires on March 5.

Verizon

As expected, Verizon will be hopping on the Galaxy S20 train and offering a number of deals on the latest from Samsung.

Galaxy S20: TBD

Galaxy S20+: $49.99/month for 24 months (128GB) or $56.24/month for 24 months (512GB)

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $58.33/month for 24 months (128GB) or $66.66/month for 24 months (512GB)

The carrier will also be offering a number of deals for new and old customers. First, get $1,050 towards a second Galaxy S20 when you purchase an S20+ or S20 Ultra. The second Galaxy will be to be activated on a new line and bought on a Verizon Device Payment plan.

Second, new and existing customers can get an additional $150 in bill credits over 24 months when they purchase a Galaxy S20+.

Third, existing customers can get up $300 off the purchase of a Galaxy S20 handset when they upgrade phones, trade-in their current device, and are on a Verizon Unlimited Plan. As it stands, you can bundle the first and second deals together, group the second and third promos, or use any of these independent of the others.

Pre-orders go live on Verizon’s website on Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET / 9:01 p.m. PT. Customers can expect to receive up to $200 in credit towards Samsung’s website with their order and a free six-month subscription to the Hatch game streaming service.

Visible

Verizon’s digital carrier, Visible, will be selling all three Galaxy S20 handsets at slight discounts. The standard Galaxy S20 can be your for $984, S20+ for $1,176, and the S20 Ultra for $1,392. Device sales will begin on March 6.

Xfinity Mobile

The Comcast-owned network, Xifinity Mobile, is offering new customers $300 off the cost of the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra. This deal is good from Feb. 21 through April 5. Existing customers can also grab a $300 gift card by purchasing any of the handsets.

Pre-orders begin on Feb. 21 with sales starting on March 6.