X
Popular Searches

Jif Wants You to Pronounce GIF Correctly (And to Buy Peanut Butter)

Justin Duino @jaduino
Jif and Gif Special Edition Peanut Butter Bottle
Jif

Since the beginning of time, the internet has endlessly fought over the pronunciation of GIF. Jif, the peanut butter maker, is putting a stop to all of the arguments by teaming up with Giphy and definitively teaching the internet how to pronounce the animated looping image format. And the verdict is that GIFs are pronounced with a soft g.

Just kidding, you know GIF is pronounced with a hard g. Don’t believe me? Well, you’re wrong.

RELATEDWhat Is a GIF, and How Do You Use Them?

Why are Jif and Giphy partnering up now? Two answers: to sell peanut butter and to celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1, 2020. The two companies created a catalog of GIFs (like the one below) to help you observe the pseudo-holiday.

Jif and Gif peanut butter jars animation
Gif?! Jif?! How is it pronounced??? Giphy

To mark the occasion, Jif is releasing a special edition 40oz jar of creamy peanut butter that teaches you the proper pronunciation. It is about double the price of normal peanut butter, but who cares when the company is righting the internet’s wrongs!

The jar’s lid has a special message for those of you that slip up and mispronounce GIF: “If you’ve ever called a GIF a Jif, we forgive you.”

Peanut butter but with a fancy wrapper

Jif x GIPHY Creamy Peanut Butter Limited Edition Jar, 40oz.

You're paying a premium for a 40oz jar of peanut butter, but you might find it worthwhile if you're trying to remember how to pronounce GIF.

   Shop Now   

$9.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
I Tried YouTube Music Again and It Still Sucks
Cameron Summerson |
I’ve been a Google Play Music subscriber since day one. Literally—as soon as the landing page went live, I signed up. And, I’ve been with it ever since. When Google announced that YouTube Music would be taking the place of GPM (at some point, anyway), I was curious how good it would be in comparison. And initially, that answer was apparent: not very.
Deal Alert: You Can Save a Bundle of Money on Fire TV Devices Today
Josh Hendrickson |
Here at Review Geek, we still think Roku makes the best streaming stick devices. But, if you’re partial to Amazon and devoted to the House of Alexa, then the company has a few good deals for you today. The Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Recast are all on sale, making now an excellent time to jump on Amazon’s streaming products.