Jif Wants You to Pronounce GIF Correctly (And to Buy Peanut Butter)

Since the beginning of time, the internet has endlessly fought over the pronunciation of GIF. Jif, the peanut butter maker, is putting a stop to all of the arguments by teaming up with Giphy and definitively teaching the internet how to pronounce the animated looping image format. And the verdict is that GIFs are pronounced with a soft g.

Just kidding, you know GIF is pronounced with a hard g. Don’t believe me? Well, you’re wrong.

Why are Jif and Giphy partnering up now? Two answers: to sell peanut butter and to celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1, 2020. The two companies created a catalog of GIFs (like the one below) to help you observe the pseudo-holiday.

To mark the occasion, Jif is releasing a special edition 40oz jar of creamy peanut butter that teaches you the proper pronunciation. It is about double the price of normal peanut butter, but who cares when the company is righting the internet’s wrongs!

The jar’s lid has a special message for those of you that slip up and mispronounce GIF: “If you’ve ever called a GIF a Jif, we forgive you.”