The Xbox One Gets Backwards Compatibility With Thirteen Original Xbox Games Starting Today

When the Xbox One first came out, it wasn’t backwards compatible with any older games. That changed in 2015 when they started rolling out selective compatibility for Xbox 360 games, but original Xbox games have been left out of the loop. Until today.

Somewhat annoyingly, the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility comes piecemeal. Microsoft has to specifically support each individual game in order for it to play on your new console. That’s the bad news. The good news is Microsoft finally got around to supporting games from the original console. To start with, these Xbox games now work on the Xbox One:

Black

BloodRayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Ninja Gaiden Black

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

The King of Fighters Neowave

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction 2

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

You can buy them for $9.99 each on the Xbox store, or you can insert your old disc for any of the above games if you still have it. Microsoft will continue rolling out support for more Xbox games as time goes on.