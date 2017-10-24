News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
Smart Watches for Children Are Dangerous Garbage
by Jason Fitzpatrick on
A recent analysis of popular smart watches intended for children has revealed that the fledgling market is littered with devices that, at best, fail to deliver on promised features and, at worst, have serious privacy and security flaws that should give any parent pause.

The Xbox One Gets Backwards Compatibility With Thirteen Original Xbox Games Starting Today

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

When the Xbox One first came out, it wasn’t backwards compatible with any older games. That changed in 2015 when they started rolling out selective compatibility for Xbox 360 games, but original Xbox games have been left out of the loop. Until today.

Somewhat annoyingly, the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility comes piecemeal. Microsoft has to specifically support each individual game in order for it to play on your new console. That’s the bad news. The good news is Microsoft finally got around to supporting games from the original console. To start with, these Xbox games now work on the Xbox One:

  • Black
  • BloodRayne 2
  • Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
  • Dead to Rights
  • Ninja Gaiden Black
  • Fuzion Frenzy
  • Grabbed by the Ghoulies
  • The King of Fighters Neowave
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Psychonauts
  • Red Faction 2
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates!
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

You can buy them for $9.99 each on the Xbox store, or you can insert your old disc for any of the above games if you still have it. Microsoft will continue rolling out support for more Xbox games as time goes on.

Yes, you will also like these:
10 Best Keychain Tools
Jason Fitzpatrick |
The best tool is the one you have with you, so what better place to have it stashed than on your keychain? Whether you need to tighten a screw, uncap a beer bottle, pry something open, or tighten a fitting on your bike, or even start a fire, there’s a keychain tool for everyone.
What do you think?