The Best Resources for Free Books, Movies, and Games

With COVID-19 quarantines and everyone being more mindful of their budget, it may seem like there are few affordable at-home options for entertainment. Luckily, we found plenty of free online books, movies, and games for you and your family—they’re all completely legal, too.

Here’s Where You Can Read Free Books

You may not be able to visit your local library right now, but you don’t need a library card to read the millions of books that are available online. Plus, this way you won’t have to worry about due dates and late fees!

Project Gutenberg: The most well-known source on the internet for classic novels and other texts. You can browse the latest additions along with the most popular, or search for a specific title by authors like Jane Austen or Franz Kafka.

Audible: The audiobook titan has made a few selections of their library available for free, called Audible Stories. The titles are aimed at users aged 0 to 18 as a way to engage kids who can't be in school right now, and are available in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Italian. No log-in or credit card required.

Open Culture: A huge source for eBooks and audiobooks that you can enjoy online or as a download, including authors like Neil Gaiman, H.P. Lovecraft, David Foster Wallace, and others. They also host lectures given by figures like Carl Sagan and Bertrand Russell, and recordings of authors reading their work, like T.S. Eliot.

Free eBooks: As the name says, this site specializes in all kinds of eBooks, from economic nonfiction and erotic fiction to textbooks and audiobooks.

Here’s Where You Can Watch Free Movies

Few things are more fun than watching a free movie at home in your pajamas with all the popcorn and snacks you can eat. Luckily, these services have enough free movies and TV shows to (hopefully) get us through the coronavirus quarantine.

Crackle: Enjoy original content as well as TV shows and movies like The Cable Guy, Stranger than Fiction, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

Enjoy original content as well as TV shows and movies like The Cable Guy, Stranger than Fiction, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Sling Free: With Sling recently offering free content with no account, now everyone in your family can enjoy movies, TV shows, and news.

With Sling recently offering free content with no account, now everyone in your family can enjoy movies, TV shows, and news. YouTube (Free) Movies: When you’re done watching trending makeup tutorials, gaming clips, and funny late-night talk show clips, check out YouTube’s impressive library of free movies. They’re not all bangers, but they’re something.

When you’re done watching trending makeup tutorials, gaming clips, and funny late-night talk show clips, check out YouTube’s impressive library of free movies. They’re not all bangers, but they’re something. Vudu: Enjoy popular TV shows and movies here, albeit with ads.

Enjoy popular TV shows and movies here, albeit with ads. Kanopy : If you’re a current university student or have an active library card, Kanopy lets you stream free films, thanks to its interlibrary lending function.

If you’re a current university student or have an active library card, Kanopy lets you stream free films, thanks to its interlibrary lending function. IMDB TV: After you look up who plays Margo in The Magicians , stay on IMDB for a while and watch more shows and movies through their TV service.

After you look up who plays Margo in , stay on IMDB for a while and watch more shows and movies through their TV service. Plex: When you get tired of all the media on your Plex server, see what TV shows and movies they are offering.

When you get tired of all the media on your Plex server, see what TV shows and movies they are offering. Pluto TV: Want the experience of scrolling through the TV guide to find a movie or TV show to watch? Pluto TV’s got your back.

Want the experience of scrolling through the TV guide to find a movie or TV show to watch? Pluto TV’s got your back. Yidio: Discover awesome movies to watch across genres like Western, Documentary, Fantasy, Thriller, and more.

And, Here’s Where You Can Play Free Video Games

Whether you consider yourself a fighter, healer, or mysterious warlock, you don’t have to be high-level rich to enjoy slaying bosses and collecting gems. With all these free games, you can continue ignoring your Steam backlog for something shiny and new.

