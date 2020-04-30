X
Popular Searches

ICYDK: Windows 10 Remembers Your Copy-Paste History (Even When You Don’t)

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider

Windows 10 clipboard history tool

This weekend I wrote a review for the OnePlus 8 smartphone, which you can read here. It’s about 2100 words, 1500 of which temporarily disappeared as I copied them from Google Docs (where I do all of my writing) into WordPress. I didn’t notice the missing section of my review immediately, and Google Docs uncharacteristically failed to save about three hours of edits.

Welcome to ICYDK (In Case You Didn’t Know), a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

And, I’d already copied another small bit of text for another part of the review.

Well, crap.

I checked through the Docs history and the WordPress window, just in case several hours of my life were hiding behind a stray tab. No dice. It seemed as if I’d just blown my entire afternoon. But then I recalled: Windows 10 can remember your clipboard history, as of about a year and a half ago!

I did a quick search on our sister site, How-To Geek, and found the guide. It turns out that opening a history of your copied text and images is super easy, barely an inconvenience: press Win+V on your keyboard. Any text or image under 4MB is saved to the history, back to the point at which you rebooted your computer. Just click the item to paste it again.

RELATEDUsing Windows 10's New Clipboard: History and Cloud Sync

This is a wonderful little tool that Microsoft has built into Windows 10, no extra apps necessary. You’ll need to be running the October 2018 version of the operating system or later to access the tool. Be sure to check out the full guide on How-To Geek if you want to see how to clear your clipboard history, or even sync it across multiple machines.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Everything You Need to Make Real Espresso at Home
Harry Guinness |
An espresso is a short strong coffee made by forcing near-boiling water through finely ground coffee with a lot of pressure. Espresso can be drunk as a “shot” or made into drinks like Americanos, cappuccinos, and lattes. Most people only drink espressos and espresso drinks made by professional baristas in cafés because, frankly, they’re a lot of work to make at home.
Save $3 a Month on HBO Max By Pre-Ordering
Andrew Heinzman |
Discount offers for HBO Max are nearly impossible to find. But now, WarnerMedia is running a pre-order deal right from the HBO Max homepage. If you sign up for the service before its May 27th launch date, you can pay just $12 a month for your first year—$3 less than the usual monthly fee.