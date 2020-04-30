ICYDK: Windows 10 Remembers Your Copy-Paste History (Even When You Don’t)

This weekend I wrote a review for the OnePlus 8 smartphone, which you can read here. It’s about 2100 words, 1500 of which temporarily disappeared as I copied them from Google Docs (where I do all of my writing) into WordPress. I didn’t notice the missing section of my review immediately, and Google Docs uncharacteristically failed to save about three hours of edits.

Welcome to ICYDK (In Case You Didn’t Know), a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

And, I’d already copied another small bit of text for another part of the review.

Well, crap.

I checked through the Docs history and the WordPress window, just in case several hours of my life were hiding behind a stray tab. No dice. It seemed as if I’d just blown my entire afternoon. But then I recalled: Windows 10 can remember your clipboard history, as of about a year and a half ago!

I did a quick search on our sister site, How-To Geek, and found the guide. It turns out that opening a history of your copied text and images is super easy, barely an inconvenience: press Win+V on your keyboard. Any text or image under 4MB is saved to the history, back to the point at which you rebooted your computer. Just click the item to paste it again.

This is a wonderful little tool that Microsoft has built into Windows 10, no extra apps necessary. You’ll need to be running the October 2018 version of the operating system or later to access the tool. Be sure to check out the full guide on How-To Geek if you want to see how to clear your clipboard history, or even sync it across multiple machines.