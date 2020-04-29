Epic Games Requires Customers to Enable 2FA Before Redeeming Free Games

Last week, we reported that nearly 160,000 Nintendo accounts were compromised because they reused old passwords. Now, Epic Games is trying to learn from Nintendo’s mistakes. Until May 21st, Epic Games will require that users enable two-factor authentication before redeeming free titles.

Two-factor authentication (or 2FA) adds an additional layer of security to your account. Once it’s enabled, Epic will text or email you a special PIN every time someone correctly enters your username and password. This PIN must be entered into the Epic Games login window to complete the login process and will discourage most hackers.

You can set up two-factor authentication from your Epic Games Account Settings. According to Epic Games, users who haven’t enabled 2FA will see the following message when attempting to redeem a free game:

Claiming this free game requires you to have Two-Factor Authentication setup on your account. Two-Factor Authentication provides an additional level of security to your Epic Games account and will help prevent unauthorized access.

Come May 21st, Epic Games will stop forcing its users to enable 2FA. Still, we suggest that you voluntarily set up 2FA on all of your accounts—or on accounts that contain credit card information, at the very least. It adds a few seconds to the login process, but it keeps hackers at bay even if they’ve managed to figure out your password.