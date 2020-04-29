X
Popular Searches

NBCUniversal Plans to Release More Movies Straight to Your Home

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Four troll characters in neon colors.
Universal Pictures

Theaters everywhere are closed right now, which puts a crimp on summer blockbuster plans. While Marvel movies simply moved back their release date, NBCUniversal’s Trolls World Tour took a different tact. It went straight to video-on-demand, allowing you to rent it from home for $20. That went over so well, NBCUniversal might make moves from home the new norm.

For some perspective, in its entire five-month theatrical run, the original Trolls movie grossed about $157 million. In just three weeks, Trolls World Tour grossed nearly $100 million from video-on-demand rentals. And according to SFGate, NBCUniversal gets a larger slice of the video-on-demand pie than it does from a theater run.

All around, those are the kind of numbers that makes a film studio happy. And so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the company’s CEO, Jeff Shell, said going forward it NBCUniversal would release movies on both formats (theaters and movies-on-demand).

At $20 a viewing, video-on-demand is a win for families who can easily spend more at a theater. For its part, AMC isn’t happy with the situation. It announced that because of NBCUniversal’s plans to continue to offer its films through video-on-demand it would ban all Universal movies from its theaters. Only time will tell how that works out for the theater company.

via Gizmodo, The Verge, SFGate

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Plex and Crackle Teamed Up To Bring You Free TV and Movies
Josh Hendrickson |
Hot off of launching a free streaming service and handing out three months of free Live TV, Plex wants to give you more free stuff. To that end, in the U.S. the service is adding Crackle’s library of movies and TV shows to its ad-supported video-on-demand collection. That’s thousands of new titles to watch all for zero pennies.
‘Desktop Meadow’ Is Like ‘Desktop Goose’, but Zen Instead of Chaos
Josh Hendrickson |
Social distancing is for the birds. At least, that’s what Desktop Meadow seems to be saying. Desktop Meadow comes from the same developer who brought us Desktop Goose. And unlike that chaotic horror, this game calms you down with pixelated flowers and fluttering birds. A mail-carrier bird will even deliver you occasional kind messages written by strangers. Best of all? It’s free (as in donations).