Roborock’s New S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Won’t Take Your Pet’s Crap

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A dog next to a robot vacuum.
Roborock

Today, Roborock announced a new S6 MaxV robot vacuum with a feature every pet owner should love—pet dropping avoidance. Thanks to its dual-camera system and new ReactiveAI technology, it can avoid weight scales (the kind you stand on), shoes, and poop. It’s the kind of feature that should prevent messes rather than create them.

You may not have heard of the horror stories, but pet poop and robot vacuums just don’t go together. Rather than clean up the mess, a robot vacuum will smear the waste everywhere. Take Jesse Newton, who woke up to discover a horrible mess in his home. As he put it his vacuum robot had spread dog poop “over every conceivable surface within its reach, resulting in a home that closely resembles a Jackson Pollock poop painting.” Gross.

A closeup of a robot vacuum dual camera system.
Roborock

The Roborock’s camera system should avoid horrible outcomes like that, but that’s not the only trick the S6 MaxV has up its sleeves. For one, it can remember up to four levels in your home. That means you can take it from the second floor to the basement without worrying about erasing and redrawing maps. Just pick it up, move it to another floor, and start cleaning.

The S6 MaxV boasts 2500Pa of suction, which is a 25% increase over the previous model. And in a pinch, it doubles as a mop, thanks to an included water thank. You can even create “no go” and “no-mop” zones for each floor of your home to avoid any wet accidents.

The robot vacuum also sports a 5200mAh battery giving it a three hour run time in quiet mode. When it needs to, it can drive back to its base, recharge, then pick up cleaning where it left off.

The Roborock S6 MaxV will be available at the end of Q2 for $749.

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

