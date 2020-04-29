X
Popular Searches

After Months of Waiting, RetroPie Now Works With the Raspberry Pi 4

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Retropie logo over a Pi 4 board.
RetroPie/Raspberry Pi Foundation

RetroPie, the OS that turns Raspberry Pi computers into retro emulation stations, now works with the Raspberry Pi 4. Gamers have spent the last few months waiting for official Pi 4 support, as the Pi 4’s upgraded processor, graphics, and RAM should increase the performance of some games.

Pi 4 support is packaged with the new RetroPie Version 4.6, which also includes updates for the OS’s GUI and emulators. According to the RetroPie developers, Pi 4 support is still in beta but should run well for most people.

Along with Pi 4 support, RetroPie 4.6 marks a transition from the old Raspbian Stretch image to the new Raspbian Buster image. According to RetroPie’s developers, RetroPie will support both Raspian Stretch and Raspbian Buster for the time being, but will eventually drop support for the old, less secure Stretch standard.

You can download Retropie 4.6 and find installation instructions on the RetroPie website. Pi 4 computers are available on the CanaKit website for as low as $35.

Download RetroPie 4.6

Source: RetroPie

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Everything You Need to Make Real Espresso at Home
Harry Guinness |
An espresso is a short strong coffee made by forcing near-boiling water through finely ground coffee with a lot of pressure. Espresso can be drunk as a “shot” or made into drinks like Americanos, cappuccinos, and lattes. Most people only drink espressos and espresso drinks made by professional baristas in cafés because, frankly, they’re a lot of work to make at home.
Plex and Crackle Teamed Up To Bring You Free TV and Movies
Josh Hendrickson |
Hot off of launching a free streaming service and handing out three months of free Live TV, Plex wants to give you more free stuff. To that end, in the U.S. the service is adding Crackle’s library of movies and TV shows to its ad-supported video-on-demand collection. That’s thousands of new titles to watch all for zero pennies.
The Best Keyboards For Your Gaming PC
Michael Crider |
Building or buying a new gaming PC? Awesome. Just don’t forget to save a little room in your budget for your accessories. A comfy keyboard with fast, reliable switches is an important part of your setup, and we’ve found the best ones available.
You Can Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy
Andrew Heinzman |
The Apple Watch Series 5 is the newest product in Apple’s wearable lineup. It features an always-on display and an updated GPS system, along with all the health and fitness features that you’d expect from a top-of-the-line smartwatch. Today, Best Buy is selling most models of the Series 5 at a steep $100 discount, the best we’ve seen.